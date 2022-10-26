Davis carries Civic Memorial into collision course with Triad in Class 2A sectional final

BETHALTO — Bryce Davis has terrorized opponents all season.

But the Civic Memorial senior has been a complete nightmare in the postseason, and Wednesday afternoon Mascoutah was the latest victim to his brutal attack on scoreboards.

"If you lose your focus on him, even for a second, with his speed that's a few yards and that's all he needs," Mascoutah coach Nick Carr said.

In a Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal boys soccer game, Davis carried the Eagles into the sectional title, scoring all three goals in a 3-1 victory over Mascoutah.

"He's got that elite speed, IQ and will put pressure on you," Civic Memorial coach Derek Jarman said. "He's physical, too. He'll take some punches, but he's going to give some. If you think you have an angle on him, good luck. It's so much fun to watch him compete."

Civic Memorial (24-4) advanced to play host to Triad (19-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional title game. Triad beat Waterloo 4-1 in the late semifinal.

It's the first time the Eagles have made it to a sectional final since 1999, when they defeated Triad.

"It means everything," Davis said. "When I was a freshman I wanted to take this program to the next level. I'm glad I could pitch in and make that happen."

Davis broke through Mascoutah (13-9-1) within the first five minutes of the semifinal, sprinting through the defense before being dragged down in the box for a penalty kick he promptly buried.

His second goal came screeching through a screen of defenders that froze the goalie and found the back of the net to put the Eagles up 2-0 midway through the first half.

"My favorite play is when the opposing goalie doesn't move," Jarman said.

Despite leading by two goals, Jarman wasn't comfortable and urged his team to get the third goal.

Davis obliged.

He blasted his third and final goal of the game through the defense at the start of the second period for his 13th hat trick of the season.

He has totaled 61 goals this year, which according to the Illinois High School Association website is good for eighth all-time in a single season. Chicago Gordon Tech's Robert Meschback set the record with 71 goals in a season in 1976.

As good as Davis was Wednesday, he praised his defense for turning back a flurry of attacks in the last 10 minutes of the game.

"Our defense stood their own the last five minutes," Davis said. "Mascoutah was in our defensive third and they were trying to get shots off left and right, but the defense was locking them down."

Mascoutah blasted seven of its nine shots on goal in the final half of the second half, with sophomore Kannon Creamer breaking up the shutout.

"I put players in positions that were hungry to be difference makers, Carr said. "It worked to get us close and really created a lot of scoring chances, but the ball didn't bounce the way we needed."

Triad rolls past Waterloo

Jake Stewart has made a living in the air since his sophomore year.

The Triad senior was one of the taller kids on the team, so he had to learn to live in the air on set plays.

That's more than OK with him.

"I love just jumping around," Stewart said. "It's fun. I love to jump."

The 6-foot-4 senior soared through the air and buried two goals as Triad knocked off Waterloo 4-1 in the final Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal at Civic Memorial High School.

"The boys came out to play today," Triad coach Jim Jackson said. "We changed up the formation a bit and defensively we struggled a bit but once we figured it out we were solid."

It's the third consecutive season the Knights have advanced to a sectional final, and they've won both times on the way to state tournament appearances.

After TJ Suter and Wyatt Suter opened the scoring with back-to-back goals for the Knights, Stewart felt a little left out. The team leader in assists wanted some goals to go along with his assists.

"Normally, I'm the one passing it to them for their goals, so I wanted some of that action," Stewart said. "I haven't been scoring as much as they have this season, but it's a team sport everyone likes to score and tonight was my turn."

Stewart's first goal was the third scored by the Knights in a 10-minute span in the first half to stake themselves to a 3-0 lead.

"We knew coming in that their danger spots are their set pieces," Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. "We don't have a lot of height and we're young. We knew that was our weakness and their strength and they were able to capitalize in that 10-minute span."

Stewart buried his second goal of the game early in the second half before Waterloo's Ethan Gardner broke up the shutout with a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes left in regulation.

Triad will put its 33-game winning streak against Civic Memorial on the line Friday and look to shut down Bryce Davis.

In six games since 2021, Triad has only given up two goals to Davis.