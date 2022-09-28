Davis rolls past 100-goal plateau, hopes to help Civic Memorial hit new peaks

Bryce Davis remembers being the little guy.

Davis was an undersized freshman at Civic Memorial in 2019. His soccer skills were advanced for a young player, but jumping straight into the varsity level wasn’t an easy gig.

“Everything was good until my first year of high school,” Davis said. “That was a bit challenging. I had to adjust the way I played. I had to not think size mattered at all because I was not the biggest freshman coming into Civic, nor was I the fastest. I had to work for those things.”

Four years later, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior is reflecting on a career that reached its zenith Saturday.

Davis scored four goals in a 12-1 victory over Litchfield, becoming the first Eagles player to reach the century mark. He followed up with four more goals Monday in a 4-1 win over Granite City.

Anyone for 200?

“I wish I could redshirt him and make that happen,” Civic Memorial coach Derek Jarman said. “That would be another fun banner to make.”

Unfortunately for Jarman, Davis and the Eagles, time is running out. Civic Memorial (15-3 overall, 4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) has just seven regular-season games remaining before the postseason begins.

Davis, who has 39 goals this season, wants to finish with a flourish. He already has 20 games with three or more goals.

“I’ve been thinking about this the last couple of days and I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Davis said of reaching 100 goals. “It’s big, but I keep thinking the job’s not finished yet. We’ve still got to make a run in the postseason.

“I want to take this program as far as we can take it — go to the sectional, the super-sectional, up north (to the Class 2A state tournament). Just help put Bethalto on the map and let everyone know we’re a well-coached team and we’ve got some really good players.”

Davis already has helped put the Eagles on the map. They are 65-21-1 during his career, which included 10 goals as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore and 35 as a junior. The 35 goals surpassed the former single-season program record of 27.

“My freshman year, I thought it would be cool to break the record for most goals in a season, but I never thought I would get to 100 goals for my career,” Davis said. “I just wanted to play, score goals and help the team. I went into every game thinking, ‘We have to win this.’

“Scoring is what I look forward to most about soccer — the team aspect of it, working well as a team and making good passes.”

Jarman, in his eighth season, did some research and determined 38 different players have recorded assists for Davis.

“We’ve had Parker Scottberg and Brayden Zyung, and those two guys have assisted him the most,” Jarman said. “But for 38 different guys to be able to contribute to this is really impressive all the way around. It’s incredible.”

Jarman said Davis began attending Civic Memorial soccer camps as a second or third grader and became acquainted with Davis when he was in fifth grade.

“He’s a workaholic,” Jarman said. “He’ll come out here and do stuff on the side and he shows up on Sundays. He’s always trying to hone his craft and improve himself. He wants to get to the next level and beyond. You wish you had 10 more guys just like him … because you would be talking about bus trips to state and everything else. It’s a pleasure to coach him, know him and be around a guy who wants to get better and wants the team to get better.”

Jarman marvels at Davis reaching 100 goals, particularly since it seemed an unlikely possibility the first couple of seasons, if it was considered at all.

“He had 10 his freshman year, so he scored 90 in three years,” Jarman said. “He ‘only’ scored 20 his sophomore year, so now you’re at 30 goals halfway through. Here he is 70 goals later. Mathematically, you think, ‘That’s not really possible.’ But it is. That’s why there’s only one person I know of that’s in the 100-goal club at this school. It’s just an astronomical number that’s really impressive.”

As a freshman, Jarman said Davis “could have had 25 goals.”

“But we were pretty deep,” he said. “And the pace of the game, even though he’s fast, you’ve got defenders who were 18 years old and he was 14. Sometimes there are short-term losses, but I’ll take the return on the investment any day with somebody like Bryce, with what he’s done over the last four years.”

Davis is trying to determine what he’s going to do for the next four years. He wants soccer to be a part of his future and he’s not ruling out any options.

Jarman said recently that Davis, Zyung and Joey Aiello would be stellar additions to several college programs. Davis, for one, is waiting for an offer.

“I’m still undecided on where I want to go,” he said. “There are a couple of options I have, but I want to open the door to more options. If the option’s there, I would love to go to a four-year (school), but I’m not going to say no to a junior college.”