De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs

LADUE — AJ Grewe has found a knack for scoring goals lately, and it's resulting in victories for De Smet.
Grewe, a senior forward, scored in the 56th minute Friday afternoon and the Spartans escaped Leland Field with a 1-0 nonconference boys soccer win over host John Burroughs.
“I feel good, but I can't do any of that without my teammates,” Grewe said. “We're a young team, so we had to figure it out. There were some guys that were a little nervous on the big stage, but it's getting a lot better for us.
The win was the fifth in a row and seventh in the last eight games for De Smet, which is 8-6-1 after a 2-5-1 start to the season.
“I don't think this was a pretty win, but I think this is what a playoff win looks like. You just survive and that's what we tried to do (Friday),” Spartans coach Josh Klein said. “It was a battle. They are a very good team that controlled the ball well. What we struggled with was the pressure they put on us. When we tried to get possession, there they were to get us to cough the ball up. That's a credit to a very disciplined defensive team.”
John Burroughs (11-4-1), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Spartans.
“I thought we gave an incredible effort,” Bombers coach Alan Trzecki said. “I know the quality of their team and program and how well-coached they are, and I thought our guys really matched them step for step. I actually thought we out-chanced them, honestly.”
Grewe has had a big hand in the recent stretch of winning soccer with seven of his team-leading 10 goals coming during the 7-1 surge.
“He's been with us for a while. He's a three-year varsity player and he's been in the state final (in 2019). He knows what it takes,” Klein said. “It means a lot to him this year. It's his turn. He's not playing with his brother (Nick) anymore. It's his team, along with the other seniors, and he doesn't want it to end anytime soon.”
Grewe's goal came off a restart, which is becoming a Spartans specialty.
“We work on our long throw-ins a lot. Restarts are big to us. It just kind of came my way and I'm glad I could put it in,” Grewe said. “You don't get a lot of gifts like those, just having it on a platter. Got a little fortunate, it might have gone through the goalie's legs, but I can't complain.”
The first half was a scoreless affair, but it was not without its chances.
The Bombers' Owen Sheehan hit a long rocket off the crossbar in the 25th minute for the best opportunity for either team in the first 40 minutes.
“We were going against the wind, so I was proud that we were trying to create some attack and not just sit back and defend,” Trzecki said.
Each goalkeeper — De Smet sophomore Kyle Crosswhite and John Burroughs junior Tucker Desloge — also made a couple of dandy saves before the first half was complete.
“We've had high hopes for him all season,” Klein said of Crosswhite. “What we're seeing is him getting more and more confident. I'm excited for his future.”
Many times when a team goes down by a goal late in the game, they will turn up the pressure to try and create more of an offensive attack. Following Grewe's goal, that wasn't necessarily the case for John Burroughs.
“Nothing changed for us tactically because I thought the things that we were doing were working,” Trzecki said. “Maybe there was a little more sense of urgency from the guys, but I thought that they stayed composed. We don't want to necessarily just kick it forward. We want to make sure we're still trying to choreograph and attack.”
The Spartans held on and tacked on another victory to what has become a strong three-week stretch that also includes wins over CBC and Chaminade.
“I told them before the game that this was going to be our toughest game of the week and it'll give us the answer to the question are we postseason ready,” Klein said. “I think we're ready mentally. I think we're ready fitness-wise. Technically, though, we broke down (Friday). I know it's been a good stretch. We've had an up-and-down season with lots of injuries early, so we're taking it week by week.”