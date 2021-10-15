De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs

LADUE — AJ Grewe has found a knack for scoring goals lately, and it's resulting in victories for De Smet.

Grewe, a senior forward, scored in the 56th minute Friday afternoon and the Spartans escaped Leland Field with a 1-0 nonconference boys soccer win over host John Burroughs.

“I feel good, but I can't do any of that without my teammates,” Grewe said. “We're a young team, so we had to figure it out. There were some guys that were a little nervous on the big stage, but it's getting a lot better for us.

The win was the fifth in a row and seventh in the last eight games for De Smet, which is 8-6-1 after a 2-5-1 start to the season.

“I don't think this was a pretty win, but I think this is what a playoff win looks like. You just survive and that's what we tried to do (Friday),” Spartans coach Josh Klein said. “It was a battle. They are a very good team that controlled the ball well. What we struggled with was the pressure they put on us. When we tried to get possession, there they were to get us to cough the ball up. That's a credit to a very disciplined defensive team.”

John Burroughs (11-4-1), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Spartans.