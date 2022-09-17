De Smet responds in a flash, then pulls away for tournament victory over Vianney

TOWN AND COUNTRY — De Smet’s emotional low lasted all of 20 seconds.

Junior John Carpio scored from junior Jake Panagos in the 64th minute Saturday, putting the Spartans ahead to stay in their 4-1 victory over Vianney in the CBC Tournament.

Carpio’s goal in the middle of the box, his first at the varsity level, came immediately after Golden Griffins junior Jack Clough tied the game at 1.

“That was a huge lift,” Carpio said. “It was definitely a huge momentum swing. We were not expecting that. I played a through-ball and (Panagos) passed it to me. I just put it in.”

But in 20 seconds?

“That’s soccer, so you never know,” Carpio said. “Things can change real quickly. It was just a bang-bang play and we’re back on top. We wanted this very bad.”

De Smet coach Josh Klein empathized with Vianney (6-3-1).

“We had something very similar happen to us against CBC on Thursday night,” Klein said. “We went up a goal, then conceded a goal very quickly after it. So that was a big talking point after the game Thursday. It was a big talking point at practice Friday. To see them respond in that way tells me that they’re listening. They’re starting to get it more and more, what it’s going to take.

“This (tournament) is one of my favorite parts of the year. It provides a huge test to see the caliber of play we’re going to be dealing with and what level we can rise to. That was a very good (Vianney) team.”

The Spartans (6-1) tacked on two more goals in the final five minutes to collect seven points in the game, giving them 13 in the tournament.

De Smet finished tied with CBC in points, but the host Cadets won the tournament championship based on the results of the first tiebreaker — goals allowed. CBC permitted three goals, two fewer than the Spartans.

Vianney, meanwhile, dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. The Golden Griffins were in good shape when Clough hit a rocket from the left side of the box to make it 1-1, but their jubilation was short-lived as Carpio converted.

“That’s the best time to score,” Vianney coach Brian Haddock said of the Spartans’ drive down the field to take the lead again. “The first five minutes after a goal … is a great time to score. That’s a very good De Smet team. They’re very organized; they’re really good. They took advantage of those 20 seconds.”

De Smet took an early 1-0 lead came when Vianney junior defender Jack Madden kicked the ball into the Golden Griffins’ goal. Madden and junior goalie Owen Robben were both near the ball. Madden, perhaps thinking Robben was on his line rather than a few feet away, played the ball back and into a wide-open net.

“It was such an innocent play — a lack of communication,” Haddock said. “Owen came out of his goal and was a little late or maybe not loud enough to call it. I think there was an assumption from Jack that (Robben) was more on his line. All he wanted to do was get the ball. Jack did a quick flick, thinking he was deeper.

“We’ve scored goals like that. I remember a couple of years back, I think we beat CBC on one like that. It’s gut-wrenching. You feel bad.”

After Carpio’s go-ahead goal, the Spartans pulled away. Senior Slayton Spencer had a penalty kick in the 76th minute to make it 3-1, and Panagos scored on a header off a corner kick by Spencer to make it 4-1 with 18 seconds left.

The late goal was important because it gave De Smet 13 points in the team standings. But CBC also finished with 13 and won the tiebreaker.

“We were getting ready to play a ball into the corner and just kill the clock,” Klein said. “I said, ‘Nope, let’s see if we can get another goal, because that’s kind of how this tournament works.’”