De Smet scores early, shuts out Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Carson Wilhelm makes no bones about which kind of set piece he enjoys the most.
“Personally, that's my favorite set piece, the corner kick,” the De Smet senior midfielder said. “It seems to work a lot, honestly, and we got lucky and two of them bounced in.”
The Spartans scored off a pair of second-half corner kicks by Wilhelm to blow open a close game, as they earned a 3-0 win over Francis Howell in a Class 4 boys soccer sectional Saturday afternoon at Howell.
Defending Class 4 champion De Smet (9-1), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, moves on to play at No. 1 small school St. Dominic (21-1) in a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Spartans handed the Crusaders their lone loss this season in a 1-0 contest on Oct. 20.
“That was one of the best games we've had all season,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “It'll be an honor to play them again. I think it'll be a super fun game to watch.”
Second-ranked Francis Howell (19-6), which won its only state championship in 2015 when it beat De Smet in the Class 4 title match, was making its first sectional appearance since 2017.
“The score wasn't indicative of the game. We were right there. Two even teams going at it,” Vikings coach Michael Enright said. “Unfortunately, a little bit of big-game jitters the first 10 minutes gives them the giveaway in the back that they capitalized on. And then we were really unfortunate the second half on those corners.”
De Smet struck first just 5 minutes, 16 seconds in when Max Mundwiller beat Howell goalkeeper Justin Olwig to a 50-50 pass from Brendan Schoemehl and chipped it up high over Olwig and into the net for an early 1-0 advantage.
“Early goals are always something special in high school soccer,” Klein said. “Credit to Max. That was just a pure heart and grit kind of goal and he's been like that all season for us.”
The goal was Mundwiller's fourth of the season and third game-winner.
“That's what I live for,” he said. “It's a great feeling when you put one of those in, especially early in the game. It sets the tone.”
Howell had a pair of decent chances late in the first half.
Aiden Morgan got in tight inside the De Smet box, but ended up being too close and had his shot hit the side of the net with 3:45 left.
A minute-and-a-half later, the Vikings had an even better chance, as leading scorer Nick Taylor unleashed a rocket from 25 yards out that De Smet keeper Kyle O'Shea had to dive to his left to corral.
Howell tried to push its offensive attack to start the second half, but it was De Smet that netted the first goal of the final 40 minutes.
Wilhelm's corner kick produced a scramble in front of the net and Jack Miromonti was able to tap it in for a huge insurance goal and a 2-0 lead with 33:05 remaining in the game.
Less than 10 minutes later, the Spartans struck again on a Wilhelm corner as Jack Venneman tapped it in at the goal line for his first goal of the season to put the game out of reach at 3-0 with 23:38 left.
“That'll be my postgame talk,” Klein said. “This is why we practice set pieces every day. They matter. Not just attacking, but defending. We gave up some restarts for Francis Howell and I'm really glad our goalie and backs were able to win those 50/50 balls on their corner kicks and restarts.”
Enright and the Vikings lamented those final two goals on the corners.
“Basic rules apply. The keeper's obstructed inside the 6 by multiple guys and it's let go,” Enright said. “It kind of feels gut-wrenching that we gave them the first (goal) and then they're given the second and the third. It's tough to tell the group that they have to somehow try to overcome that.”
Howell's best chance to get on the board in the second half came with about 12 minutes left when Anthony Faupel's header off a Max Benenati cross went just wide.
“We had a couple opportunities,” Enright said. “Faupel with that little glancing header inside the 6 that he just puts wide. We had a couple free kicks there that were dangerous and, in the run of play, we created tons of dangerous chances. We were just a touch too late or a yard too wide.”
From there, the Spartans were able to close it out and keep grinding toward a possible third straight state title game appearance and second straight championship.
“We're very happy to get back to where we are right now and Tuesday's going to be a tough game against St. Dominic,” Wilhelm said. “Obviously, we returned a lot of players this year, so our experience coming back was good and it's really coming along and helping us out in the playoffs. It's showed the last two games that we're here to play.”
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
De Smet vs Francis Howell in soccer playoff game
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.