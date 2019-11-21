Subscribe for 99¢
De Smet vs. Chaminade soccer

De Smet's Carson Wilhelm (15) celebrates with teammates Thomas Redmond (2), Brayden Morgan (7) and Justin Roschke after scoring an early goal in the Class 4 District 5 soccer championship against Chaminade on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschool.sports.com

What: Class 4 state semifinal.

When, where: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Soccer Park, Fenton.

Records, rankings: De Smet, 16-4-1, No. 9 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 3 in Class 4 by the Missouri Soccer Coaches; Lindbergh, 17-8-1.

Quarterfinals: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0; Lindbergh 1, Kirkwood 0.

What's next: Winner plays for Class 4 championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

State semifinal appearances: De Smet, 15; Lindbergh, 2.

Best state tournament finish: De Smet, champion, 5 times (1991; 1993; 1995; 1997; 2011); Lindbergh, champion (1994).

Last state tournament appearance: De Smet, 2018 (Class 4 runner-up; lost 1-0 to CBC); Lindbergh, 1994 (Class 4A champion; beat Francis Howell North 4-0).

Head to head: De Smet leads series 2-1 in games since 1999. Most recent game was in 2001, a 1-0 victory for Lindbergh.

Notes: De Smet has won nine games in a row, dating back to a 2-1 loss Oct. 5 at Rockhurst. That loss was the fourth in succession for the Spartans at the time. … Lindbergh has won seven in a row, dating back to a 3-2 loss Oct. 21 to Webster Groves. … The Spartans are led by 14 goals by senior midfielder Henry Lawlor. … Lindbergh is led by the 12 goals from junior forward Almir Mujcinovic. … Senior Nicholas Miller (9-2-1 record, .69 goals against) has led the way in goal for De Smet. … Senior Michael Geary (17-8-1, .86 goals against) has played all but 15 minutes in goal for the Flyers. … In addition to their five state titles, Spartans have four runner-up finishes.

Also in Class 4: Other semifinal is a matchup of teams from the Suburban Kansas City Conference and the same school district as Lee’s Summit (21-0) plays Lee's Summit West (19-5). … Lee's Summit won 3-0 in the regular season Sept. 5. … Lee’s Summit West beat Jefferson City 1-0 in the quarterfinal round, while Lee’s Summit beat Park Hill South 3-0. … Senior forward Joseph Achugo leads four Lee’s Summit players in double figures with 28 goals. … Junior midfielder Parker Jenkins has more than a quarter of Lee’s Summit West’s goals this season, with 12. … Lee’s Summit, which finished fourth last season in Class 4, seeks its second state title and first since 2014, when it beat Chaminade. … Lee’s Summit West has one semifinal appearance to its credit, finishing fourth in 2011.

