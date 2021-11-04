Defending Class 4 champ Jackson moves on by winning at Vianney

KIRKWOOD — Jackson High senior Kaivre James' patience was wearing thin Thursday.
James and the defending Class 4 state champion Indians were in a scoreless struggle with Vianney in the second half of the Class 4 District 1 boys soccer championship game on the Golden Griffins' turf.
Time was becoming a factor.
"I was just anxious to get (a goal)," James said. "I felt like we needed to get the win."
James soon sent Jackson on its way to a 2-1 victory, converting off a corner kick in the 65th minute before also scoring an insurance goal in the 76th.
Jackson (17-7-2) advanced to will face Marquette (16-4-1) in the state quarterfinals Nov. 13. Marquette defeated CBC 2-1 in the District 2 championship game Thursday at Marquette.
"I think everybody was a little tense," Jackson coach Zack Walton said, sharing James' sentiments as the game entered its final stages. "We had some really good opportunities before that to score and just didn't get it in the back of the net. It was a relief that we finally got one in."
James' go-ahead goal came after an unforced mistake by the Griffins (11-11-3), as a defender kicked the ball over the end line on a miscommunication.
Jackson senior Brayden Stowe, a left-footed shooter, began the play with a corner kick from the right side. It went to the far left post, where it was headed by senior Deonta Blair.
James did the rest, finishing past Vianney senior goalkeeper Blake Clough from deep inside the box.
"It went off my knee," James said. "I didn't know it was coming. I just stuck my knee up and it went in. I guess it was lucky. It was a fun goal."
That wasn't the case for Vianney.
"Unfortunately, the goal was something we could have prevented," Griffins coach Brian Haddock said. "A good team like that will bury it.
"The head ball (from Blair) came back into the mix. That was probably a ball that should have gotten cleared. But kudos to them. It's a game of inches and could have gone either way. The bounce might have been lucky, but a good team creates that."
With Vianney pushing numbers forward to seek the equalizer, Jackson made it pay with a quick counter that made it 2-0.
Once again, it was the combination of Blair and James that made it happen, as Blair hit James in stride for a goal against one defender and Clough.
"It was a perfect ball from Deonta," James said. "I just kicked it, hoping it would go in."
The play ended up being huge, because Vianney got a goal from senior Jackson Adamec off a corner kick by junior Vincent Cervantes with 28.5 seconds on the clock.
"If we could have had more ticks on the clock ... You want to focus on the last minute of the game, but man, some of the classic opportunities that we had prior to that were ones you've got to put away, too," Haddock said. "We were buzzing in there. Their goalie (senior Nolan Dry) did a really good job on our set pieces."
Vianney narrowly missed scoring first when junior Pablo Juan's shot from 25 yards out went just outside the right post in the 22nd minute.
In the 28th minute, junior John Russo's corner kick went to junior Nathan Eagan in the left side of the box. Eagan hit a crisp header on which Dry reacted well and made a strong save in front of the right post.
Jackson began to build momentum about 15 minutes into the second half, working the left side. Senior Chalon Domian had two quality chances that were saved brilliantly by Clough, the second shot coming on a 22-yard free kick from the center of the pitch.
Eight minutes later, James snapped the tie.
"I definitely believe we can win state this year and go back to back," James said. "We work very, very well together. We're good under pressure."
Walton doesn't want to look too far ahead.
"We've just got to take one game at a time," he said. "That's what we did (Thursday). Vianney is a solid team on their field at their place. It was a tough win. The next (game) is against Marquette, a really solid program. We've got to focus on them. The boys are capable of beating anybody in the state. It's got to be the right night. That's high school sports."
Haddock wouldn't be surprised to see Jackson repeat.
"What makes them special is they're organized defensively. They're one of the most organized defensive teams we've seen," Haddock said. "They have a bend-but-don't-break mentality, where they stay organized in the back until you make a mistake, and then they counter."