Defending Class 4 champ Jackson moves on by winning at Vianney

"If we could have had more ticks on the clock ... You want to focus on the last minute of the game, but man, some of the classic opportunities that we had prior to that were ones you've got to put away, too," Haddock said. "We were buzzing in there. Their goalie (senior Nolan Dry) did a really good job on our set pieces."

Vianney narrowly missed scoring first when junior Pablo Juan's shot from 25 yards out went just outside the right post in the 22nd minute.

In the 28th minute, junior John Russo's corner kick went to junior Nathan Eagan in the left side of the box. Eagan hit a crisp header on which Dry reacted well and made a strong save in front of the right post.

Jackson began to build momentum about 15 minutes into the second half, working the left side. Senior Chalon Domian had two quality chances that were saved brilliantly by Clough, the second shot coming on a 22-yard free kick from the center of the pitch.

Eight minutes later, James snapped the tie.

"I definitely believe we can win state this year and go back to back," James said. "We work very, very well together. We're good under pressure."

Walton doesn't want to look too far ahead.