No matter how long the playoff run goes for the Pattonville High boys soccer team, senior Nick Derleth is ready for one last ride with some close friends.
While Derleth has spent the last four seasons within the Pirates soccer program, he has known several members of the group as he came up with them playing CYC soccer at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights.
“This season has been amazing,” Derleth said. “Growing up playing with most of my teammates since kindergarten and now onto the last year of being together is a great feeling, especially after winning districts.”
The Pirates (17-8) will travel to De Smet (14-4-1) for a Class 4 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game that was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather.
It's the third sectional game for Derleth in his four high school seasons.
“Nick possesses all skills necessary to be successful at both ends of the field,” Pattonville coach Marcus Christian said. “He has vision, touch, speed, strength, and a nose for the goal. He can do it all.”
Derleth hasn't exactly just been along for the ride. He's had a big hand in the team's successes this season — no matter where the ball has been on the pitch.
In addition to helping anchor a defense that has given up just 1.4 goals per game, Derleth has been a key source of offense. He's scored 12 goals and added seven assists.
“I think it says a lot about my versatility on the field,” Derleth said. “I enjoy playing defense but also like scoring goals and being a playmaker so when I get the opportunity, I take advantage of it.”
The Pattonville-De Smet winner advances to play Saturday against either Fort Zumwalt West (11-14) or Holt (14-8-1) in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
Christian said Derleth's high intelligence is another important weapon in his arsenal.
“Having Nick on the team is like having a third coach on the field,” Christian said. “He understands the finer points of the game and is able to communicate this to his teammates on the field. He has morphed from a quiet leader to a vocal, confident leader as this season has progressed. His leadership and the command he demonstrated in the district final was a testament to this amazing change.”
The Pirates are 9-2 in their last 11 games, including a 1-0 victory against Hazelwood West to win the Class 4 District 6 final.
Pattonville will try to avenge a 1-0 loss last season to De Smet, also in the sectional round.
“Playing these teams in the past has shown us that we need to work hard the entire game and work as a team,” Derleth said. “If we do these things, we have a great chance of winning.”