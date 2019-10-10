WELDON SPRING – Sometimes you just have a gut feeling.
Fort Zumwalt South soccer coach Jim Layne had such a feeling heading into the Bulldogs match in the Rock Bridge Tournament on Thursday at Francis Howell High.
The intuition centered around Bulldogs' senior defender Garrett Dickey, who got a rare start in the contest
Layne was spot on in giving Dickey a chance.
Dickey capped a comeback with a late goal to help South to a 3-2 win over Francis Howell.
“Up until today, he hasn't played a whole lot,” Layne said. “He's been a reserve player and there have been games he really hasn't gotten into. I felt the other day he did a pretty nice job, so I decided to go with him and see what happens. This is what you want to see, guys that make an impact off the bench when they get a shot.”
South (15-1), which has won 10 in succession, rode a strong effort by Dickey and some solid work by senior forward Devin Livingstone to victory.
Dickey headed in a corner kick to break a 2-2 tie with just over 11 minutes left.
“It just feels so good to put the team over the top,” Dickey said.
The contest was halted by lightning with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left and subsequently declared final.
Livingstone made Dickey's heroics possible with a pair of goals. He scored in the first minute to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 and then tallied with 17 minutes left to erase the 2-1 deficit. Livingstone has 29 goals this season.
“It's pretty special that we got through this because it shows that, if we can play as a team, we can get through almost anything,” Livingstone said. “I have a big role on my team as a senior and as a captain and I know people look to me to get things done. It's great to be able to come through.”
Howell (8-4-1) scored the final two goals of the first half to take a lead into halftime.
Senior midfielder Burke Hoedebecke knocked in a shot in the ninth minute. Then in the 35th, senior forward Spencer Ayres redirected a drive to make it 2-1.
“We've played a tough schedule this year, including some nationally ranked teams,” Howell coach Michael Enright said. “Tonight, we stayed the course and kept ourselves in it and we had our chances. I told the guys it was a glass half-full, glass half-empty kind of a game. We were playing against several things tonight, a good team, the elements, and you have to have confidence that your guys will find a way. We're almost there.”
Sophomore Luke Dillon earned the win in goal.
Prior to Thursday, Howell had won 10 of the previous 11 meetings between the teams.
“I think we needed one of these,” Layne said. “To get challenged tonight and overcome adversity – to be down at halftime – I think, is important for them as they work through the season, I knew our style of play, just knocking the ball around, wasn't working well tonight. I told them at halftime we had to abandon that and take some chances and they did that and it worked.”