Dillon ready to stand tall as a leader for Fort Zumwalt South

Dillon amassed a 19-2 record with a .84 goals against average and played in 13 shutouts last season for Zumwalt South, which finished 25-2 and lost in a Class 3 sectional to eventual champion Summit.

Bulldogs coach Jim Layne said he's ready to see Dillon step up.

“You can tell that Luke is one of those guys that the younger players look to out there,” Layne said. “He's out there in the middle leading stretches and that's where you start to see his leadership. As the team starts to form, he becomes more vocal, which is nice to see and that's just who Luke is. He knows when to lay it on and when to back off. He's had plenty of experience seeing how it's done.”

Dillon said he's got plenty of help with leadership going into his junior season. That's because the biggest core of returning players for Zumwalt South will be on defense.

The Bulldogs welcome back a trio of key defenders in senior Luke Walsh and juniors Evan Carroll and Jack Jellinek.

“This year, we have returning defenders that I am very confident in,” Dillon said. “It's going to be different and I am ready for more action and I'm going to take whatever comes. I know I've got help.”