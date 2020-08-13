Dillon ready to stand tall as a leader for Fort Zumwalt South

ST. PETERS — Luke Dillon long has been a fan of goalkeeper Petr Cech, who played for Chelsea and Arsenal of the English Premier League.
Dillon, heading into his junior season as goalkeeper of the Fort Zumwalt South boys soccer team, said Cech stood out to him from the first minute he laid eyes upon the Czech Republic international in a video game.
“When I was younger, I was playing on the FIFA game and I noticed he had on a helmet and thought how cool that was,” Dillon said. “I've been to both of their games when they played here in St. Louis. He just stood out for me and seeing him here was a dream come true.”
Cech wore protection on his head after suffering a skull fracture in Oct. 2006.
Getting to watch his idol play in person is just one of the soccer-related dreams Dillon has fulfilled.
At the top of that list is starting as a freshman for the Bulldogs as they won the Class 3 state championship in 2018.
Now Dillon is ready for a new endeavor. The journey as a leader.
“We had such a great offense the past two years that kept the ball in the other team's half,” Dillon said. “I'm excited to get the chance to take on a leadership role because I've had seniors above me the last couple years. Now, I'm going to be one of the older guys and I'm ready for more responsibility.”
Dillon amassed a 19-2 record with a .84 goals against average and played in 13 shutouts last season for Zumwalt South, which finished 25-2 and lost in a Class 3 sectional to eventual champion Summit.
Bulldogs coach Jim Layne said he's ready to see Dillon step up.
“You can tell that Luke is one of those guys that the younger players look to out there,” Layne said. “He's out there in the middle leading stretches and that's where you start to see his leadership. As the team starts to form, he becomes more vocal, which is nice to see and that's just who Luke is. He knows when to lay it on and when to back off. He's had plenty of experience seeing how it's done.”
Dillon said he's got plenty of help with leadership going into his junior season. That's because the biggest core of returning players for Zumwalt South will be on defense.
The Bulldogs welcome back a trio of key defenders in senior Luke Walsh and juniors Evan Carroll and Jack Jellinek.
“This year, we have returning defenders that I am very confident in,” Dillon said. “It's going to be different and I am ready for more action and I'm going to take whatever comes. I know I've got help.”
Walsh said as in past seasons the effort to keep the ball out of the Bulldogs' goal has been a partnership with Dillon.
It's a partnership he fully expects will continue.
“When he came in, Luke had to step up and he's done it the whole time he's been here,” Walsh said. “We do have a strong defense like we've had, but we know we're going to have to rely on the midfield and the forwards to score goals and win games. I think the defense will continue to play well, but it's going to take everybody for us to succeed.”
For his part, Dillon said that he's been working hard in an unusual way this summer and is ready to see what the season holds.
He's also spending a lot of time thinking about his future.
“Because of COVID, I had to come up to the field and work out alone, but that's OK because I feel like I'm ready,” Dillon said. “I just want to keep working hard, I'm putting tapes together to send out to schools. I just want to keep doing what I can to improve because I really do want to go on and play at the next level — at as high a level as I possibly can.”
