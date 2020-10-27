Doherty continues to have the right touch for St. Dominic in victory against John Burroughs

LADUE — Jimmy Doherty knew he’d have to bide his time in his first year at St. Dominic.
Doherty sat out the 2019 high school boys soccer season after transferring from Trinity. As he did, Doherty took advantage of the time to soak in the culture around his new school.
That has paid dividends for Doherty, now a senior, and the Crusaders.
On Tuesday, Doherty scored his 18th goal of the season as the Crusaders earned a 1-0 nonconference victory at previously unbeaten John Burroughs in the regular-season finale for both squadrons.
“Last year was so fun cheering on these boys, but it’s so great actually being on the field with them,” Doherty said. “These guys really help me out. I build around them and the work they do. It’s been a hell of a season so far and I’m really looking forward to the districts and the playoffs.”
Junior midfielder Nate Grewe served a centering effort that Doherty finished in the fifth minute for the game's only goal.
It was Doherty's fourth goal in the last five games for the Crusaders (18-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings).
“We started off quick and it was a grind the rest of the way, (John Burroughs) is a quality team,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “The goal every game is to put pressure on your opponent and make them chase the game. I thought we did well. It’s a pleasure to have a striker like Jimmy up top that causes havoc. It puts a lot of pressure on the backs. He’s a handful and its fun watching him play.”
Senior Will Nicholson earned the shutout win in goal for St. Dominic, which is off until playing host to Fort Zumwalt North at 5 p.m. Monday in a Class 4 District 7 semifinal.
John Burroughs (9-1, No. 2 small school), which has not played St. Dominic this century, had both a good share of the play in the second half and nearly had a finish or two.
Bombers sophomore Akil Dickerson and senior Ritu Kumar both had near-misses in efforts to tie the game.
“I don’t know why we had the casual start,” Bombers coach Alan Trzecki said. “We had a couple of bad touches and a missed tackle. I don’t know if we were shaken from that, but it did put us on our heels.”
John Burroughs opens the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against Kirkwood at Chaminade.
