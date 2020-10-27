Doherty continues to have the right touch for St. Dominic in victory against John Burroughs

LADUE — Jimmy Doherty knew he’d have to bide his time in his first year at St. Dominic.

Doherty sat out the 2019 high school boys soccer season after transferring from Trinity. As he did, Doherty took advantage of the time to soak in the culture around his new school.

That has paid dividends for Doherty, now a senior, and the Crusaders.

On Tuesday, Doherty scored his 18th goal of the season as the Crusaders earned a 1-0 nonconference victory at previously unbeaten John Burroughs in the regular-season finale for both squadrons.

“Last year was so fun cheering on these boys, but it’s so great actually being on the field with them,” Doherty said. “These guys really help me out. I build around them and the work they do. It’s been a hell of a season so far and I’m really looking forward to the districts and the playoffs.”

Junior midfielder Nate Grewe served a centering effort that Doherty finished in the fifth minute for the game's only goal.

It was Doherty's fourth goal in the last five games for the Crusaders (18-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings).