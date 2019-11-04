Travis Speer would love to face a tough decision Tuesday night.
The senior forward and leading goal scorer for Triad's boys soccer team also is the kicker for Triad's football team, and a potential conflict looms that would mean the best for both postseason worlds in Troy, Illinois.
On the soccer pitch, Speer leads Triad (21-2-3, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) against Morton (24-2-1) in a Class 2A super-sectional at Chatham Glenwood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If the Knights win, they'll qualify to play Friday and Saturday in the Class 2A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High in the Chicago suburbs.
That's a long way from Springfield, where at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 5A second-round football playoff game Triad (7-3) plays at Sacred-Heart Griffin (7-3).
“It's a lot of fun playing both sports,” Speer said. “It's always been soccer first because that's what I started with, but being able to be a part of both programs has been amazing. Friday night lights is so fun, kicking is fun. I've enjoyed this so much, but I started with soccer first, so that's where I'd be.”
Speer scored both goals Nov. 1 for the Knights in their 2-0 sectional final victory against Chatham Glenwood.
That has Triad one victory away from reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.
For the season, Speer leads the Knights with 18 goals and is tied for second on the team with 13 assists.
“He's a very unselfish player,” Triad soccer coach Jim Jackson said. “He works very hard up top, but he can also dish the ball off. He scored two beautiful goals Friday in our sectional win. He's dangerous in the air and with either foot, but he can dish it off, too.”
But Speer's weekend wasn't over.
He had a quick turnaround to help Triad's football team in its 55-28 first-round playoff win Nov. 2 at Marion. Speer kicked seven extra points.
Jackson said the work of the 6-foot-3, 185 pound Speer with the football team has continued a partnership with football coach Paul Bassler.
“I've known Coach Bassler for my 20 years at Triad and he's always been supportive of us and we've done this for the last few years,” Jackson said. “It's neat that he can use one or two of our soccer players so we can help out his program. It's cool because the boys have enjoyed it.”
Speer has amassed 48 points for Triad's football team on five field goals and 33 extra points.
The senior said he hopes to get another chance to kick for the football team in another playoff round.
“Travis is simply the son that every dad hopes their child turns out to be,” Bassler said. “He is dedicated, determined, hard-working, unselfish and a great student and role model for his peers and children. I absolutely love this young man.”
The Knights hope Speer's scoring ways continue Tuesday on the soccer field to continue the program's best season in a decade.
The Triad-Morton winner advances to face either Crystal Lake South or Niles Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal.
“We are pumped, we're super-excited,” Speer said. “This would mean so much to us. I remember as freshmen thinking that our senior year was going to be the year that we were going to do it. Now that we're here and we're one game away, we're all so excited.”