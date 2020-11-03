Early goal by Green helps Chaminade lock down Kirkwood for district crown

“Sean is special player and at times we ask him to do things that might not even be fair to ask of him,” said Chaminade assistant Tim Sartori, who led the team Tuesday. “From a stat perspective, he could have a lot more goals if we put him in different spots. He’s very valuable for us in the middle of the park. He was able to shake free there and it was a great ball and he slid it side netting. To beat their goalie, that’s a great accomplishment.”

Green’s finish was plenty for Chaminade, which has allowed just one goal in its last four games.

The Red Devils also earned a 1-0 shutout in a district semifinal Saturday at St. Louis University High without Gauvain — nicknamed Vader — on the sideline.

“When you lose Vader and (Morgan), guys with all that experience and knowledge, you have to rely on your veterans,” Sartori said. “They haven’t been here for a week. They were here in spirit, especially Vader, who has been a part of this program for 30-plus years. His thumb print is on this program, whether he’s here or not.”

Chaminade’s defense played so well that sophomore goalkeeper Mason Beck only needed to make four saves in the shutout victory.