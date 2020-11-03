Early goal by Green helps Chaminade lock down Kirkwood for district crown

CREVE COEUR — Sean Green and his Chaminade teammates had something extra to play for Tuesday afternoon as they hosted the Class 4 District 3 boys soccer championship game.
The Red Devils earned their 15th district title with a 1-0 victory against Kirkwood on an early goal by Green, returning to the Class 4 postseason bracket after a one-year hiatus.
But another source of motivation for Chaminade was that longtime head coach Mike Gauvain and goalkeeper coach Joe Morgan both were out for a third consecutive game because of quarantine protocols due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Tuesday’s victory ensured both coaches would get to return to help lead the team again Saturday in a Class 4 sectional at either Eureka (4-8) or Lafayette (10-5).
“It means a lot that they’ll be back for our next game,” Green said. “We all wanted to win this one so they would have something to come back for when we have our training session leading to our game Saturday.”
Chaminade (10-6) got the finish it needed when Green found the back of the Kirkwood net in the sixth minute.
His left-footed strike beat diving Pioneers senior goalkeeper Max Coronado and went in just inside the right post. Senior forward Cole Ross earned an assist on the goal.
“Sean is special player and at times we ask him to do things that might not even be fair to ask of him,” said Chaminade assistant Tim Sartori, who led the team Tuesday. “From a stat perspective, he could have a lot more goals if we put him in different spots. He’s very valuable for us in the middle of the park. He was able to shake free there and it was a great ball and he slid it side netting. To beat their goalie, that’s a great accomplishment.”
Green’s finish was plenty for Chaminade, which has allowed just one goal in its last four games.
The Red Devils also earned a 1-0 shutout in a district semifinal Saturday at St. Louis University High without Gauvain — nicknamed Vader — on the sideline.
“When you lose Vader and (Morgan), guys with all that experience and knowledge, you have to rely on your veterans,” Sartori said. “They haven’t been here for a week. They were here in spirit, especially Vader, who has been a part of this program for 30-plus years. His thumb print is on this program, whether he’s here or not.”
Chaminade’s defense played so well that sophomore goalkeeper Mason Beck only needed to make four saves in the shutout victory.
Kirkwood (6-5), which made the Class 4 quarterfinal round last season, advanced to the district final by rallying for a 2-1 semifinal win against John Burroughs on Saturday.
“They are a good team and they gave us everything we could handle,” Pioneers coach Joe Fisch said. “They scored early, which is always tough. We were kind of chasing the game. I just can’t say enough about the effort of these kids. They gave it everything.”
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
Chamninade vs Kirkwood soccer playoff game
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.