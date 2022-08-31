Early goal, strong defensive effort and a bit of luck spark Mascoutah past Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Adam Kowalski went left, cut right, dribbled straight ahead and uncorked a crisp, right-footed shot from inside the box.

It ended up being a key goal as the Mascoutah Indians blanked the Columbia Eagles 2-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game Wednesday night.

Kowalski, a sophomore midfielder, downplayed his first goal of the season, despite beating a handful of Eagles defenders in his path to the goal.

“It was good to score,” Kowalski said of his play in the 18th minute. “It was just a moment. We had momentum after the goal, so yeah, it felt pretty good.”

Senior Nathan Hippard added insurance with a second-half goal and the Mascoutah defense was staunch, limiting the touches of high-scoring Columbia senior Jack Steckler, who entered the game with four goals.

The Indians also benefited from a missed penalty kick in the second half by Eagles senior Danny Repp that would have knotted the game at 1.

All in all, it was a terrific night on the pitch for the Indians (3-2).

“We’re still trying to find our identity a little bit,” said Mascoutah coach Nick Carr, whose team won its second straight. “Tonight was a pretty good step in the right direction to find out what kind of team we can be.”

Carr complimented Kowalski, who contributed six goals as a freshman, for putting the Indians in a good position with an outstanding individual effort against the teeth of the defense. Once Kowalski got breathing room, he calmly finished past Columbia sophomore Brady Hemminghaus.

“Adam has great skills,” Carr said. “He’s been working at it all summer long. He would like to dribble the ball around the hallways at school if he could. He loves the game so much. It was a huge goal to get us on the board. He’s a great kid and a great worker. He did a great job to create that opportunity for our team.”

Columbia (2-2), which suffered it second consecutive loss, couldn’t solve the Indians defense but felt good about its chances to tie the game when Mascoutah was called for a foul in the box in the 54th minute.

Repp took the penalty kick but it sailed and clanged off the crossbar, enabling Mascoutah to gain possession and clear the ball.

Eagles coach Jamey Bridges said senior Cam Ellner was supposed to take the PK. Suddenly, he looked up and that wasn’t what was happening.

“I’m kind of lost there because he’s never taken (a PK) for us,” Bridges said. “Usually, Cam takes it. I don’t know if Cam said, ‘Hey, I’m hurting. You take it.’ I’ve got to figure that out. We were talking and I saw (Repp) taking it. Outside of screaming and throwing a fit to change it … To have a senior miss in that moment, that’s frustrating.

“We were a little off. I’m kind of at a loss. It’s definitely uncharacteristic. It was our fourth game in and it’s not what we’ve done the first three games.”

Carr was appreciative of Mascoutah’s good fortune on the PK.

“Sometimes, you get breaks that go your way. Sometimes, you get breaks that don’t go your way,” he said. “Any time a team misses a PK in a tight game, that’s a break you’re going to be happy about. It was about six inches too high.”

Mascoutah’s defense, led by seniors Conner Randel, Isaiah Petersen and Grant Higgins, along with junior Derek Frerker, made clutch plays throughout the game as it subdued the dangerous Steckler, a 31-goal scorer last season. Junior Grayson Engel had the shutout in goal for the Indians.

“They definitely targeted him and knew who he was,” Bridges said. “I told him, ‘You’re going to have that all year. You scored 31 goals last year. Guys know who you are.’ He has to deal with that kind of stuff.”

Carr said the entire team had to be aware of Steckler.

“We’ve got to defend as an 11-man unit,” he said. “It’s not just the keeper making saves. It’s not just the back four or the center backs playing defense. Everybody has a role and responsibility on both sides of the ball. (But) Conner Randel was solid. Every ball in the box, he was winning out. It was probably his best game of the year, winning balls and making sure the defense was solid.”

Mascoutah pulled ahead 2-0 in the 70th minute, essentially sealing the outcome.

The Eagles were in position to clear, but Hippard found the ball at his feet on top of the right side of the box and finished a left-footer.

“It was a perfect shot that curled right into the far post,” Carr said. “He didn’t try to do too much. He just tried to get enough pace on it to beat the keeper, but most importantly, place it where it needed to be.”

As devastating as Hippard’s goal was, Bridges said Kowalski’s score was the crusher because it had Columbia in come-from-behind mode.

“Bad defending,” Bridges said of Kowalski’s goal. “He went through three (defenders). Outside of that, (Mascoutah) didn’t have an opportunity. Give them that and momentum shifts. It’s tough.”

Kowalski had two other chances in the first half, hitting a shot wide left in the 17th minute and uncorking a shot high in the 22nd.

He wasn’t bemoaning the misses, especially considering the result of the game.