Early goals propel Liberty to first win over St. Dominic, Class 4 quarterfinal berth

WELDON SPRING — Kaden Marsh was well aware of the importance of his Liberty boys soccer team's district championship win Thursday night over St. Dominic.
Schrader Ludwig and Marsh scored goals 5 minutes and 21 seconds apart early in the contest and the Eagles made it stand up in a 2-1 victory to capture the Class 4 District 4 title at Francis Howell High School.
“It really means a lot for the players,” said Marsh, one of seven seniors on the Liberty roster. “To officially beat St. Dominic for the first time in school history is just huge. I think most people are going to know that Liberty is a soccer school from now on.”
Liberty (17-5-2), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, won its second district title in program history and improved to 1-6-1 against St. Dominic.
“To finally get that first win against them off our back, I think this is going to be huge for our program in general,” Eagles coach Tony Luedecke said. “They've kind of been the top dogs in the area for a while, so hopefully this propels us. I've got seniors in the right spots, but this is a predominantly young team. So, we've got a bright future and this season's not over yet.”
Liberty advanced to play in a Class 4 quarterfinal game at a time and site to be determined Nov. 13. The Eagles will take on either John Burroughs (15-6-1) or St. Louis University High (23-1-1), which are playing in the Class 4 District 3 final Saturday at SLUH.
“I really can't wait for the experience,” Marsh said. “I really think that we're going to go pretty far this year. We've already gone far, but I know we've got more in us.”
St. Dominic (16-6-2), the area's third-ranked small school, was denied the 29th district title in program history and will not get a chance to better its Class 4 runner-up status from last season.
“When you've got to chase the game, it's hard. I liked our response to get back by halftime,” Crusaders coach Greg Koeller said. “Good luck to Liberty. They deserve to move on and hopefully they go far.”
Liberty got in the first two blows of the contest in the first 11 minutes, 57 seconds.
Ludwig got things going with a header at the far post off a Carson Nolan corner kick to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead just 5:42 in.
“I just saw the ball coming right to my head and I knew I could get up for it, so I just got up for it and did my best,” Ludwig said. “That early goal was the one we needed, for sure.”
Liberty struck again just more than five minutes later when Marsh crashed the net for a rebound of a Nolan shot and buried it for a 2-0 advantage just three seconds into the 12th minute.
“Those first two goals surprised them, I think, but we really needed that,” Marsh said.
With 12 minutes to play in the opening half, Liberty goalkeeper Patrick O'Day made a nice stop on a close chance by St. Dominic leading scorer Nate Grewe to keep it a two-goal game.
But Grewe got redemption just more than two minutes later when he converted a penalty kick after a Liberty hand ball in the box to make it a 2-1 game.
The Crusaders had several good chances to net the equalizer, notably a couple of close shots that just went awry, including one final chance with 15 seconds remaining in the game.
“We came so close, but I thought we didn't get a grip on the ball when we needed it at crucial points of the game,” Koeller said. “And that's what soccer is. Cruel, in that respect. But I'm proud of my team and the season that they had.”
Luedecke credited the play of O'Day and the Liberty defense for allowing the Eagles to hang on to their precarious lead.
“Defensively, we've been solid all year. Bryson King, Jack Andrzejewski and Ben Meyer have just been unreal back there, and Patrick O'Day has been a stud,” Luedecke said. “They definitely threw everything at us. We just had to keep getting the ball out and trying to just relieve pressure a little bit. That's a good team, so to only limit them to one goal and shut them out in the second half, that's kind of what the goal was.”