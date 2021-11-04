Early goals propel Liberty to first win over St. Dominic, Class 4 quarterfinal berth

“I really can't wait for the experience,” Marsh said. “I really think that we're going to go pretty far this year. We've already gone far, but I know we've got more in us.”

St. Dominic (16-6-2), the area's third-ranked small school, was denied the 29th district title in program history and will not get a chance to better its Class 4 runner-up status from last season.

“When you've got to chase the game, it's hard. I liked our response to get back by halftime,” Crusaders coach Greg Koeller said. “Good luck to Liberty. They deserve to move on and hopefully they go far.”

Liberty got in the first two blows of the contest in the first 11 minutes, 57 seconds.

Ludwig got things going with a header at the far post off a Carson Nolan corner kick to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead just 5:42 in.

“I just saw the ball coming right to my head and I knew I could get up for it, so I just got up for it and did my best,” Ludwig said. “That early goal was the one we needed, for sure.”

Liberty struck again just more than five minutes later when Marsh crashed the net for a rebound of a Nolan shot and buried it for a 2-0 advantage just three seconds into the 12th minute.