BELLEVILLE — Every inch of Brennen Weller's 6-foot-3 frame paid huge dividends Tuesday for the Edwardsville boys soccer team.
Weller's header off a redirected corner kick in the 30th minute proved to be the difference as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 1-0 in a Class 3A Normal Community West Sectional semifinal at Belleville East. Senior midfielder Kurt Wright headed the Tigers corner kick to the back post, and Weller finished the chance for his 13th goal of the season.
“We knew O'Fallon didn't have the best size in comparison to us so we spent a lot of time working on corners,” Weller said. “We hit them far post and then hit them back in and Kurt executed it perfectly.”
Edwardsville (19-4-1, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced to play Moline (13-7-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Normal Community West for the sectional title.
It is the first sectional final appearance since 2014 for the Tigers, whose 19 victories and their most since they went 21-2-2 in 2013 and won the Class 3A state title.
“O'Fallon probably played us as well as any team did the entire season,” Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid said. “I feel a bit for them. I know it's been a thing where we've been on the winning side a lot of times in this one. As a program, they have been stellar, but so have we and that's made it tough for them."
Edwardsville improved to 13-0-1 against O'Fallon dating to a 1-0 victory for O'Fallon on Aug. 30, 2012.
The Panthers (15-5-2), who won their first regional title since 2014 on Saturday, had a six-game win streak snapped.
“We're 0-10 in the postseason against them,” O'Fallon coach Jason Turkington said. “We give them a goal. Did they earn it? Yeah. But you're not beating anybody at any point in the season if you don't go to the ball in the box.”
Weller's goal held up as Edwardsville senior goalkeeper Tyler Frolik earned the shutout win. It is the 10th shutout Frolik has played in this season.
Perhaps the best save for Frolik came late in the first half when he turned away a shot by O'Fallon junior midfielder Toby Ybarra.
“I saw (Ybarra) was keeping his body open and that he was going to shoot it to my right,” Frolik said. “I stayed in my net and let (junior defender) Parker (Mathews) force him to his right. That's where he went and I made the save.”