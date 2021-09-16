Ellis helps Triad continue its dominance of Civic Memorial

"I was excited coming into this game. It was a challenge for us. That's what I wanted. I wanted to see how we would respond in certain situations, and we didn't. This was the first time in a very, very, very long time that I'm worried about our effort level. You can't have effort-level letdowns against a team like that. They pinned their ears back and kept at us."

Triad was dangerous from the opening minute, pinning the Eagles in their defensive third and seizing the initiative. Hunt pushed a shot wide in the ninth minute, and junior Gage Hartmann hit a header off the crossbar in the 20th minute as the game remained scoreless.

But the Knights scored the only goal they needed in the 24th minute. Sophomore Cory Warren was fouled in the right side of the box by Civic Memorial junior Joey Aiello, and Ellis' penalty kick into the lower-left netting went past senior goalie Tommy Strubhart and made it 1-0.

Ramirez scored from the middle of the box on a feed from junior Tobey Sutter to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute. Ramirez then sent a perfect cross from the right side that was headed in by Ellis to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute.