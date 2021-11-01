Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit

"We're real excited," Ellis said. "We definitely have the right people in the right positions. We all stick to what we know best — fundamentals. As long as we keep our heads low, we should be good. We've all been playing together for so long and we have so much team chemistry. This is a long-time dream of ours."

Triad has won its games by an average margin of more than five goals, which has often provided 30 to 40 minutes of playing time for reserves.

The Knights have five players with at least 13 goals. One of those players, senior defender Jake Stewart has a team-leading 21 assists.

"I knew we could have a far run in the playoffs, but if you had told me we would be undefeated and setting Triad records, I don't know if I would have believed that," Ellis said. "It's absolutely crazy."

Weber began cutting his teeth on the varsity level in the 2019 season. During the last three years, Triad has gone 61-5-5 with two outright Mississippi Valley Conference championships and a share of another. It was 15-2-1 in the spring, when COVID-19 wiped out the postseason.

He became entrenched at center back as a junior, the season after Michael Tentis graduated. Jackson saw a lot of the same qualities in Weber that were possessed by Tentis, a senior on the 2019 team.