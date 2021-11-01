Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit

Jake Ellis and Roger Weber are leading the way for the Triad boys soccer team as it pursues the first state championship in program history.
The seniors are co-captains and driving forces behind another deep run in the Class 2A playoffs for the Knights (23-0-1), who tackle Urbana (19-0-2) in the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellis, a senior midfielder, powers a vaunted attack with 24 goals and 10 assists. Weber, also a senior, anchors a back line that has permitted a scant nine goals in 24 games; he also has chipped in 14 goals and five assists.
"They've been our glue all year and our leaders," ninth-year Knights coach Jim Jackson said. "They're both good soccer players and nice young men. They're a tribute to the program. They're the kind of kids we want to play here."
Triad, which beat Mascoutah 3-0 on Friday in a sectional final to establish a program record for victories at 23, is one victory away from a second state semifinal appearance in three years and the third ever for the program.
Tuesday's super-sectional winner advances to play in the Class 2A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates against either Niles Notre Dame (23-1-2) or Grayslake Central (13-6-2). The Class 2A title game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ellis, a four-year varsity player, has racked up 51 goals and 25 assists in his career. He has been a key ingredient of the Knights' attack since his sophomore year of 2019, when he had 12 goals and eight assists as Triad placed third in the state tournament to match its highest-ever finish.
"We're real excited," Ellis said. "We definitely have the right people in the right positions. We all stick to what we know best — fundamentals. As long as we keep our heads low, we should be good. We've all been playing together for so long and we have so much team chemistry. This is a long-time dream of ours."
Triad has won its games by an average margin of more than five goals, which has often provided 30 to 40 minutes of playing time for reserves.
The Knights have five players with at least 13 goals. One of those players, senior defender Jake Stewart has a team-leading 21 assists.
"I knew we could have a far run in the playoffs, but if you had told me we would be undefeated and setting Triad records, I don't know if I would have believed that," Ellis said. "It's absolutely crazy."
Weber began cutting his teeth on the varsity level in the 2019 season. During the last three years, Triad has gone 61-5-5 with two outright Mississippi Valley Conference championships and a share of another. It was 15-2-1 in the spring, when COVID-19 wiped out the postseason.
He became entrenched at center back as a junior, the season after Michael Tentis graduated. Jackson saw a lot of the same qualities in Weber that were possessed by Tentis, a senior on the 2019 team.
"He reminds me of Tentis," Jackson said. "Michael was pretty quiet, but when he got on the field, he was the same way as Roger. (Weber) has such good energy. He's vocal and he's a leader. I think sometimes he scares some people back there, but I love it because he's an extension of the coaching staff. He tells kids what to do and where they're supposed to be. Some kids, it might rub the wrong way, but he's a force back there. He's got great speed and good ball skills. His communication is one of his best things because he's always talking."
Weber lauds Triad's other starting defenders: senior twins Luke Beeman and Sam Beeman and Stewart, whose long and accurate throw-ins have helped produce many Triad goals by Ellis, Weber and others.
In the rare circumstance when the Knights' defense has faltered, senior goalkeepers David DuPont, also an all-state selection, and Brayden Tonn have been up to the challenge.
"I'm happy (with the defense)," Weber said. "I don't know how many shots we've had on our keepers this season, but it's probably only 25 or 30. Our back line is probably one of the best lines in the state."
Weber was close. DuPont has made 25 saves, while Tonn has 13. They've combined to allow just eight goals, meaning they've faced 46 shots.
To be successful, Weber said he must focus and concentrate each day, whether it be in practices or games.
"You've got to communicate to be a leader in the back," he said. "A center back is one of the most important roles in the game, I feel like. It's sometimes hard. Against good teams, it can be hard to do. You've got to be quick. I feel like I'm quick and always focused in."
Like Weber and other Triad players, Ellis has learned to appreciate Stewart’s throw-ins from deep in the attacking. He estimates that perhaps half of his goals have come on headers from Stewart.
"I do like the head balls a little bit more,” Ellis said. "That's more of an adrenalin rush, more activity to get in the box and jump up with everybody in it and try to score one. Trying to time that perfectly and find the right route it pretty fun."
Jackson said Ellis has the perfect style to be successful on headers. He’s shifty, has a good vertical leap and isn’t afraid to bump bodies.
"He's good in the air, he's good with both feet, he's a good-sized kid and he's physical,” Jackson said. “He's hit some shots this year that were lasers, and he's scored some beautiful head balls. He loves to give out assists, too. He’s so versatile. And he's so positive. The kid always has a smile on his face."
Triad's only blemish is a 1-1 tie in the season opener at Collinsville, which is playing Lockport in the Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
If the Knights win their final three games, they not only will duplicate what Triad's girls team did in the spring when it won the state title, but they also will take the same path. The girls team finished 24-0-1 after playing to a scoreless tie in its season opener at Granite City.
"It's kind of weird how that's going," said Weber, adding that the girls players have been supportive as their male counterparts make their run to a possible state championship. "That's the goal. We just need to keep moving the ball around. That's when we're at our best."