Tied for seventh in the area last season with 35 goals, including five game-winners, and also had 14 assists. Had 10 multi-goal games, including four on two occasions.
Most popular
-
No. 11: Ritenour's Tyler turns tremendous upside into offers
-
No. 7 large school: Kirkwood's key pieces return focused on 'we not me'
-
No. 9: De Smet capitalizes on Carr's versatility
-
No. 10: East St. Louis' Spraggins raises recruiting profile
-
Davidson, overall depth, help O'Fallon capture Belleville West Invitational