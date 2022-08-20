F: Nolan Schulte, senior, Whitfield

The Warriors (19-5) celebrated a Class 2 state championship under first-year coach Charlie Noonan as Schulte erupted for 12 of his 25 goals during the postseason, including three in a wild 4-2 victory over Perryville in the title game at Soccer Park. The return of the first-team All-Metro pick and first-team all-stater, along with those of senior Tommy Wortham and junior Kaeden Anderson, could mean another long run in the playoffs — this time in Class 3.