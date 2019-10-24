Parkway South's Bryce Lorts (7) makes a run down the wing as Pattonville's Grant Wedig defends during a soccer game on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Bryce Lorts is a lot quicker than he looks.
At least the Parkway South senior midfielder feels opponents take him for granted when it comes to his deceptive speed.
Lorts made Pattonville pay Thursday with a pair of goals in the first five minutes to lead the Patriots to a 5-2 boys soccer victory.
“I use speed to my advantage every game and I feel teams don't know about it, so it catches them off guard,” Lorts said. “I got two great passes from teammates and they led to easy finishes. The big thing, though, is that we've recently been struggling putting games away so tonight was big for us just keeping the pressure up on the other team.”
Parkway South (10-9-1 overall, 6-3 Suburban Red) joined a logjam of four teams atop the Suburban Conference Red Pool standings. Parkway South, Parkway West, Clayton and Parkway Central each have six conference wins.
The start by Lorts — his goals came in the second and fifth minutes — was the spark, and coach Dave Gauvain said he was pleased by the way the Patriots finished out the victory.
“Even after our lead, Pattonville was still playing well,” Gauvain said. “They can run all day long and they work very, very hard. Bryce really has turned it on after the first five, six games of the year. The big thing, though, was the fact that we kept after in the second half and kept adding. That was big for us.”
After a goal by Pattonville senior defender Benjamin Morlen cut the lead to 2-1 with less than five minutes left in the first half, Parkway South went back to work.
Luke Davis scored in the 43rd minute to put the Patriots up 3-1, and after a Pirates goal cut it to 3-2, Joey Schaeffer scored in the 55th and Jimmy Killen scored in the 77th to put the game away.
“We've had some weird things happen,” Gauvain said. “To finish a game was a great thing because we've had games where we had the chance to put teams away and didn't.”
Matt Samuel scored in the 45th to bring Pattonville (13-7) to within 3-2.
“I think our record does a really bad job explaining who we are and how we play,” Lorts said. “We've gotten unlucky in a few games. I think we do well in our conference because we know the teams better. We come out hard and we expect a lot from conference games.”
Pattonville coach Marcus Christian credited South for its effort but also lauded the Pattonville players for not letting a game that started fast get away from them.
“We stepped to a couple of balls we couldn't have (gotten) but then we made a couple of changes and it settled down,” Christian said. “I was real proud of the way it was once they settled it down. These games can get out of control real quick, so it settled down and became a normal game.”
