Fast-starting Webster Groves keeps rolling with conference victory over Summit

WEBSTER GROVES — These days, there’s no stopping the Webster Groves boys soccer team.

The Statesmen defeated Summit 5-1 on Thursday in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game at Selma Field, extending their winning streak to nine.

Webster Groves (14-1-2 overall, 5-0) hasn’t lost since its season opener Aug. 27 at CBC, a 2-1 decision that went into overtime and penalty kicks.

“We wanted it,” said Webster Groves senior midfielder Branyon Heard, who opened the scoring against Summit with a goal from the left side of the box in the fourth minute. “We were nervous because they’re a district opponent, but we wanted to keep the ball rolling.”

Junior Brendan Crews added two goals for the Statesmen, both on perfectly placed free kicks, while seniors Matthew DeGarmo and Oliver Doyle scored one goal apiece.

Webster Groves led 3-0 at halftime and 5-0 midway through the second half before junior Zoran Sabbert got the Falcons (9-6, 2-2) on the board in the 68th minute.

“That’s always the plan,” Statesmen coach Tim Velten said of the fast start. “You like to score early, but how often does it happen? Not very often. We were fortunate to get an early goal and jump on them. We know they’re a terrific team. Their record speaks for itself and they’ve had a good little run of games, too, so we knew it was going to be a battle.”

However, following Heard’s fast finish, Webster Groves was off to the races.

Crews was fouled above the box in the 26th minute, then hit the ensuing free kick to the left of the Falcons’ wall and inside the left post to make it 2-0. DeGarmo chased down a bouncing ball and finished a 20-yard shot inside the right post to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

Hoyle cleaned up a scrum deep in the box and made it 4-0 in the 45th minute before Crews culminated the scoring with another free-kick goal to make it 5-0 in the 57th. This time, Crews hammered his shot to the right of the wall and inside the right post.

“Crews is an attacking punch off the bench. He’s been great for us this year,” Velten said. “He’s not usually the guy on the ball, ironically. But he stepped up today and said, ‘I want it.’ That’s what we want out of him. We want him to be confident taking those hits. He’s a pretty skilled set-piece guy for us.”

The Falcons have been one among the hottest teams around. They took a seven-match winning streak into the week, but suffered losses to Chaminade (3-2) and Webster Groves.

Trailing 1-0, Summit nearly tied the game in the 11th minute when senior Sam Laaker smoked a 25-yard shot from the left side that narrowly sailed over the crossbar. Falcons senior Jack Jones hit a crisp header in the 49th minute that was saved by Webster Groves senior keeper Luca Zarky. But at that point, the Statesmen’s lead was 4-0.

“The first goal was a broken play in the box,” Summit coach Tom Wade said. “But yeah, they came out with a lot of pace. They have 15, 16 seniors. They know this is their one chance and they’re playing like that. We need to learn to match that intensity. The second half went a little smoother for us, and we ended up getting one back.”

Even though things are going well, the Statesmen aren’t looking ahead.

“We keep talking about staying humble and staying hungry,” Velten said. “There’s still a long way to go to what we want to achieve at the end of the season. We’ve got to keep getting better. We’re not good enough yet to be where we want to be at the end of the year.

“Today, we were fortunate. We’re playing at a high level. We’ve got to keep it going. We’ve got a lot of seniors, a lot of high-character guys. They don’t let guys take their foot off the gas. These players kick each other in the butt when they don’t bring it to practice. That’s an important message when it can come from within.”

Heard said the Statesmen are a group of “brothers.”

“We’ve been playing together for our whole lives, it seems like — since we were in elementary school, like second grade,” Heard said. “We’re all so close to each other. We’re pushing each other hard because we want it really bad.”

“It” means a Class 3 state championship. The Statesmen, who won Class 3 state titles in 2014 and '15, are in District 2 with Summit, Lutheran South, Pacific, Parkway West, Union, Washington and Windsor.