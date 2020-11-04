Faupel finds finishes, lifts Francis Howell to first district title since 2017

WELDON SPRING — Anthony Faupel doesn’t carry himself on the soccer field as one might expect the average freshman to carry himself.
Faupel has found another gear of late as he tallied a pair of goals in quick succession Wednesday in Francis Howell’s 5-1 home win over rival Francis Howell Central in the championship game of the Class 4 District 6 tournament.
“I’ve always been confident on the pitch, ever since I was little,” Faupel said. “That confidence on the ball, not being afraid to pull a shot when it’s there is important. I feel like I’ve had total confidence ever since I stepped on the pitch for my first varsity game. The great thing is having the guys around me that help that confidence grow.”
Francis Howell (19-5, No. 2 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings), which last own a district title in 2017, advanced to the Class 4 sectional round Saturday at home against De Smet.
After an early successful penalty by senior Dan Garvilla, his eighth goal of the season, with 22 left in the opening half, Faupel went on a scoring tear.
He tallied his 11th and 12th goals of the season in quick succession as he made it 2-0 with just over 14 minutes left in the half and then gave Howell the three-goal lead with just under 13 to play before halftime.
Howell coach Michael Enright echoed Faupel’s thoughts on the entire unit up top creating dangerous chances for one another.
“Anthony has been given a lot of 1v1 opportunities and it’s been a by-product of what we’ve been doing as a group,” Enright said. “Dan and Nick (Taylor) are drawing a lot of attention from opposing defenses. We’ve really only had this group together for nine or 10 games, so it took a few games to get going and they have.”
The second half featured each team finding the back of the net.
With just under 23 minutes left, Luke Fischer scored for Howell Central to make it 3-1, but, not to be outdone, Nick Taylor reasserted Howell’s three-goal lead as he scored 27 seconds later. Taylor finished the scoring with a header off a corner with 16 minutes left to make it 5-1.
“We just put trust in each other as teammates,” said Taylor of the Vikings’ offensive success. “We know that if we play together and trust one another, we’ll come out with the result that we want. I trust him (Faupel). He has confidence that not many kids his age have. I trust these guys. We’re a brotherhood, we’re always playing together. We always work hard to react if we don’t like something and that’s what that first goal was.”
Francis Howell Central (15-7, No. 4 LS) wasn’t without its chances to make the game much closer.
The Spartans missed on a pair of penalties in the first half as senior midfielder Carter Redford put a ball over the crossbar with eight minutes left in the first half while senior forward Jimmy Sanchez pushed one wide right. Central coach Derek Phillips said that he’d hoped for more Wednesday, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“You hate to have it be like that when it’s your last game of the year,” Phillips said. “You have to credit Howell for what they did and we wish them the best of luck going forward.”
Howell senior goalkeeper Justin Olwig earned the shutout in spite of a pair of Howell Central penalty chances.
Howell Central, which ends its season short of a district title, last won one in 2017.
This was the third meeting between the teams as Howell won 1-0 in penalties Sept. 15 at Howell Central before the Spartans returned the favor by a 2-0 score Oct. 6 at Howell.
The Spartans now hold a 23-19 advantage in the series since 1999.
Now, Howell will take on De Smet, a team that the Vikings haven’t played since 2015, in the sectional round.
De Smet owns a 2-1 advantage over Howell all-time, but each game has been decided by a single goal.
“We’re working on getting through the emotions of a big win right now,” Enright said. “We know we’re going to see a heck of a team in the defending state champions.”
Francis Howell vs. Francis Howell Central
