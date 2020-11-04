Faupel finds finishes, lifts Francis Howell to first district title since 2017

Howell coach Michael Enright echoed Faupel’s thoughts on the entire unit up top creating dangerous chances for one another.

“Anthony has been given a lot of 1v1 opportunities and it’s been a by-product of what we’ve been doing as a group,” Enright said. “Dan and Nick (Taylor) are drawing a lot of attention from opposing defenses. We’ve really only had this group together for nine or 10 games, so it took a few games to get going and they have.”

The second half featured each team finding the back of the net.

With just under 23 minutes left, Luke Fischer scored for Howell Central to make it 3-1, but, not to be outdone, Nick Taylor reasserted Howell’s three-goal lead as he scored 27 seconds later. Taylor finished the scoring with a header off a corner with 16 minutes left to make it 5-1.

“We just put trust in each other as teammates,” said Taylor of the Vikings’ offensive success. “We know that if we play together and trust one another, we’ll come out with the result that we want. I trust him (Faupel). He has confidence that not many kids his age have. I trust these guys. We’re a brotherhood, we’re always playing together. We always work hard to react if we don’t like something and that’s what that first goal was.”