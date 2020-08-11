Festus tries to stay on winning track behind Bell

FESTUS — Alec Bell has a plan.
The senior was busy Tuesday working on his future with a college visit to Fontbonne University squeezed between Festus High soccer practices.
Bell, a Tigers midfielder, said he plans to stay involved in the sport beyond his playing days.
“I want to coach soccer after I get a degree, so that’s what I’m looking forward to after that happens,” Bell said. “I get a lot of experience from my club coaches and from high school. I do a lot of listening to see how they do things. I work hard to pick things up that I could take with me, a lot of different perspectives.”
Bell pointed to Kolping Kicks coach Matt Uelsmann and Festus coach Austin Burgert as two guiding forces in his quest to become a future mentor to others.
But Burgert said Bell already is a mentor to his Tigers teammates.
“Alec does almost everything right,” Burgert said. “He’s a leader on and off the field and he takes care of his business in the classroom. He’s a great person and that all leads to success on the field, too. Being a leader on the field, you have to make sure you set an example for the younger guys and they really look up to him.”
Last season, Bell had 32 goals and 12 assists to help Festus to a 14-7 season. It was the first winning season in program history.
That was quite an improvement from a 4-19-2 record the year before when Bell was a sophomore.
“He’s a rock and one of the best midfielders I’ve seen play,” said goalkeeper Jack Uskiwich, the only other senior on Festus' roster. “The way his mind works, I can’t even comprehend. He just does everything right, I feel like. He listens to what needs to be done and just does it so well.”
Bell has 60 goals and 16 assists in his three-year career and hopes to help keep the Tigers improving. They are scheduled to open the season at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 by playing host to St. Clair in a nonconference game.
Festus went winless in 2016 and then won a combined nine games in Bell's first two seasons with the program.
The Tigers also return some impressive younger talent, led by sophomore midfielder Stephen Darden (20 goals, eight assists last season). Also, junior Owen Hyde returns after providing four goals and three assists last season.
“We still have our core team,” Bell said. “We should have a lot to build off of because there is also a lot of talent with the younger guys here, too. I’m excited.”
