Festus tries to stay on winning track behind Bell

FESTUS — Alec Bell has a plan.

The senior was busy Tuesday working on his future with a college visit to Fontbonne University squeezed between Festus High soccer practices.

Bell, a Tigers midfielder, said he plans to stay involved in the sport beyond his playing days.

“I want to coach soccer after I get a degree, so that’s what I’m looking forward to after that happens,” Bell said. “I get a lot of experience from my club coaches and from high school. I do a lot of listening to see how they do things. I work hard to pick things up that I could take with me, a lot of different perspectives.”

Bell pointed to Kolping Kicks coach Matt Uelsmann and Festus coach Austin Burgert as two guiding forces in his quest to become a future mentor to others.

But Burgert said Bell already is a mentor to his Tigers teammates.

“Alec does almost everything right,” Burgert said. “He’s a leader on and off the field and he takes care of his business in the classroom. He’s a great person and that all leads to success on the field, too. Being a leader on the field, you have to make sure you set an example for the younger guys and they really look up to him.”