First varsity goal by Schmidt holds up as Vianney defense shines in win over Summit

KIRKWOOD — Summit applied heavy pressure in the first half against Vianney on Tuesday.

Finally, a couple of Nathans came to the rescue for the Golden Griffins.

Sophomore Nathan Schmidt scored in the box on a nice forward feed from senior Nathan Eagan in the 34th minute and Vianney’s defense did the rest in a 1-0 victory over the Falcons. It was Schmidt’s first varsity goal.

“I saw the pass coming, so I just finished it,” said Schmidt, a quiet sort whose actions definitely speak louder than him. “It was an opportunity.”

The victory was the second straight for Vianney (2-0), which opened the season Saturday with a 1-0 victory at St. Dominic.

Griffins coach Brian Haddock expects to see more offensive contributions from Schmidt, who didn’t start, as he gets acclimated to the speed of varsity.

There certainly was no indication that the moment was bigger than Schmidt, however, as he finished past Summit junior keeper Griffin Green.

“It was a very well-played ball and the finish was good,” Haddock said. “I don’t know how to describe (Schmidt). He doesn’t wow you with speed, but he’s got nice size. He looks like he’s not running fast but he’s got these strides that are so long. We can use him in a few different spots in the middle of the field — sometimes defending, sometimes attacking. He’s a very composed kid.”

The Falcons (1-1), who were coming off a 4-1 win over Jackson in their opener, had designs on another.

Summit was all over the field in the first half — and much of the second — but the Griffins’ quick-strike goal proved to be the biggest play of the game.

“It’s frustrating when you have so much of the possession and you’re playing so great, and then you give up a soft goal like that,” Falcons coach Tom Wade said. “You have to refocus and get back to it. I was proud of them; they did.

“(But) that was a rare mistake in the back and they capitalized. It’s a turnover in the middle third and they did a good job with the quick counter. The guy got free and it was a nice finish.”

Summit pushed numbers into the attack for the final 10 minutes and created havoc, but the Vianney defense, led by senior center back Tommy Collora, withstood the fury.

“Summit has a lot of strength up top. Their forwards are really fast,” Collora said. “I think it was just our communication that really kept us together, working as one machine. We were able to stick it out and get the shutout for our keeper (junior Owen Robben). I’m confident with what we have in the back.”

So is Haddock, who called the work of his defense “phenomenal.” Other contributors included senior Brendan Cassell, and juniors Jack Madden, Frank Homa and Logan Gabel. The shutout meant even more considering it came against a tough, fast, physical team like Summit.

“They’re probably one of the most athletic teams I’ve seen,” Haddock said. “Really, ever since they won state (in 2019), they’ve been playing superb. That’s hard to defend until you play more of a calm possession style.

“So that was our challenge at halftime. You don’t want to get into a running match with a team like that. We’re athletic as heck, too, but if you can counter that with ball possession in their end, you stop some of that athleticism.”

An offsides call against Summit negated a goal by junior Austin Conger in the 11th minute. In the 25th, junior Harrison Wilhelm’s header off a free kick by senior Sam Laaker was controlled by Robben.

Two minutes later, Robben was up to the task again, making a strong save on a shot by junior Tyler Bouckaert. Robben came up big again in the 39th minute, controlling a hard shot from the left side of the box by junior Landin Hoyle.

Vianney nearly extended its lead in the final 15 seconds of the half. A throw-in from the right side bounced high off the turf and went to Eagan, whose header was a couple of feet over the crossbar.

The Falcons kept up the heat in the second half as junior Quincy Thomas headed a free kick by senior Drew Johnson over the crossbar. The Griffins had a head ball by junior Aidan Mayer tapped out by a leaping Green in the 67th minute. Summit’s final chance came in the 74th minute when Hoyle’s shot was wide left.

“We’re fast, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to score goals,” Wade said. “We had our chances tonight. We had a little trouble getting it on frame. I would like to see us generate some more chances in the attacking third. That’s something we’re going to keep working on.