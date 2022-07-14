Former assistant ready to take the reins as Timberland's new boys soccer coach

WENTZVILLE — Timberland High boys soccer coach Brad Jacobsen figures he’s ready to take over the reigns.

Jacobsen, 31, replaces Mike Skordos, who retired — for the second time — after last season. Skordos coached the Wolves for two years, returning to the sidelines in 2020 after previously retiring in 2018 as the Parkway West coach. Jacobsen served as an assistant under Skordos.

“He taught me so much in trainings and how to run a program,” Jacobsen said. “I’ve worked under probably the three best coaches in the St. Louis area — Kyle Austin, Jason Sellers and Mike Skordos — in the past eight years. I learned something from each of those guys. I couldn’t have learned from anyone better than those three.

“Now I’m trying to make new traditions here and make my own program.”

Jacobsen said Skordos made a lasting impact on his approach to soccer. Skordos was 228-176-11 in 19 seasons coaching boys teams. Including his years as a girls coach, Skordos was 370-238-26 in 29 years.

“Mike gained the respect of every player,” Jacobsen said. “He created an atmosphere. He wanted the best soccer experience for every high school athlete. He had a presence when he walked in front of the players. It was from the years and his winning history. He tried to make soccer the best part of the day.”

Timberland was 16-9 overall and 7-3 in the Gateway Athletic Conference South Division last season, losing 3-0 to Francis Howell Central 3-0 in the first round of the Class 4 District 4 playoffs. Timberland finished second in the league standings, one game behind Francis Howell. The Wolves haven’t won a district title since 2014 when they defeated Troy Buchanan 1-0 in the Class 4 District 8 championship game.

“I’m looking forward to us getting back to (winning) conference and district championships,” said Jacobsen, a graduate of Fort Zumwalt West. “It’s not going to be easy this year. We have a very tough nonconference schedule and in the GAC you have to earn every single victory.”

Jacobsen noted nonconference games against Lafayette, Summit, Liberty and CBC, teams that combined for a 62-36-4 record last season. The league is competitive, too, as Timberland will be seeking its first outright championship since 2009. The Wolves shared league titles in 2013 and 2011.

Jacobsen’s uncle is Mark Giesing, the coach at Lindbergh. As a player at Fort Zumwalt West, Jacobsen played under varsity coach Brad Fischer and JV coach Jim Layne. Fischer is still the Jaguars’ coach, while Layne moved on and has guided Fort Zumwalt South to the last two Class 3 state championships.

Timberland will tackle Fort Zumwalt West twice this season in conference games — Sept. 29 at Timberland and Oct. 13 at Fort Zumwalt West.

“It’s all circling back to the days when I played,” said Jacobsen, a social studies teacher at Wentzville South Middle School. “This is a dream job for me. I grew up playing in the GAC and I know it very well. It’s very competitive. It’s a tough conference and I look forward to competing in it.”

Timberland graduated 14 seniors, including leading scorer Jacob Callahan, who had 19 goals and five assists. Senior Henry Kriesmann is the top returning scorer with seven goals and seven assists.

“We’re losing some numbers, we’re losing some experience,” Jacobsen said. “However, I think we’re bringing in a lot of skill and a lot of depth to our program. I’m familiar with all these guys. I know every single player, top to bottom, which will help me out. I’m not coming in as someone who doesn’t know them. I’ve been working with them since they were in middle school.