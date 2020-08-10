Fort Zumwalt North takes cautious first steps as practices begin

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jeremiah Tobar took the field Monday morning with dozens of his Fort Zumwalt North boys soccer teammates for the season's official first day of practice.

Tobar, a senior center forward, said he knew that wasn't the case all over the area. He said he felt safe in the practice conducted by first-year Panthers coach Chad Baldwin.

“I'm just happy that I get the chance to play out my senior season because I have some friends that are in the inner city and they're online school with no practices,” Tovar said. “It's a blessing. Coach Baldwin has our back. He makes us distance. We did temperature checks. This is very safe and I feel so secure coming here to play.”

As of Monday, fall sports practices for area teams in Missouri were commencing for schools in St. Charles, Warren, Franklin, Lincoln and Jefferson counties. Illinois schools have been permitted to begin fall sports tryouts for golf, swimming, tennis and cross country.

Most high schools in St. Louis County have delayed the start of their official practices because of the coronavirus pandemic.