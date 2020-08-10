You are the owner of this article.
Fort Zumwalt North takes cautious first steps as practices begin
O'FALLON, Mo. — Jeremiah Tobar took the field Monday morning with dozens of his Fort Zumwalt North boys soccer teammates for the season's official first day of practice.

Tobar, a senior center forward, said he knew that wasn't the case all over the area. He said he felt safe in the practice conducted by first-year Panthers coach Chad Baldwin.

“I'm just happy that I get the chance to play out my senior season because I have some friends that are in the inner city and they're online school with no practices,” Tovar said. “It's a blessing. Coach Baldwin has our back. He makes us distance. We did temperature checks. This is very safe and I feel so secure coming here to play.”

As of Monday, fall sports practices for area teams in Missouri were commencing for schools in St. Charles, Warren, Franklin, Lincoln and Jefferson counties. Illinois schools have been permitted to begin fall sports tryouts for golf, swimming, tennis and cross country.

Most high schools in St. Louis County have delayed the start of their official practices because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Panthers junior goalkeeper Davis Herbst said safety precautions — such as wearing masks when not engaged in physically strenuous activity, social distancing and players bringing their own water bottles — have become second nature.

“I think it's good for us to be out here as long as we all continue to take the right precautions and be safe,” Herbst said. “I'll wear a mask when I have to, I'll do whatever I have to, to be able to play soccer for the full season.”

Herbst said the precautions allow him and his teammates to focus on getting ready for the season, scheduled to begin Aug. 29 in the Fort Zumwalt Soccer Classic.

The Panthers are coming off an 18-6 season. 

“I think the guys are excited to start because for the summer we had over 40 guys for every training session,” Baldwin said. “We did temperature checks and took attendance when we started, but it's a mixed bag because you know temperature isn't the only indicator. We know that the kids are taking the necessary precautions and so are we.”

