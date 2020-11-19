Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs vs. Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs

About Cape Notre Dame: Only loss this season came to Class 4 finalist Jackson on Oct. 21. … Notre Dame has played a handful of St. Louis area teams, beating Borgia, St. Pius X and Hillsboro in the regular season and Clayton in the quarterfinal round. … Sophomore forward William Dodson had a team-leading 34 goals. … Senior goalkeeper Connor Westrich has allowed just four goals in 1,040 minutes while earning 10 shutouts.