Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs vs. Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs

What: Class 3 state championship.
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Lake Country Soccer Complex, Springfield.
Records: Fort Zumwalt South, 22-4; Cape Notre Dame, 16-1.
Semifinals: Fort Zumwalt South 3, Glendale 1; Cape Notre Dame 1, Pembroke Hill 0.
State championship appearances: Fort Zumwalt South, 2; Cape Notre Dame, 4.
Best state tournament finish: Fort Zumwalt South, champion (2018); Cape Notre Dame, champion (2002, 2006, 2007).
Last state championship appearance: Fort Zumwalt South, 2018 (Class 3 champion; beat Webster Groves 2-1); Cape Notre Dame, 2007 (Class 2 champion; beat Smithville 4-1).
Head to head since 1999: Fort Zumwalt South leads series 1-0, winning 2-0 in 2010.
About Fort Zumwalt South: For the third successive season, the school’s single-season goal scoring record has been established. This year, junior midfielder Karson Gibbs sits at 47 and counting. Devin Livingstone set record of 45 in 2019 after Braden Johnson had 35 goals in 2018. … Junior goalkeeper Luke Dillon owns a 19-4 record with 13 shutouts and a 1.02 goals against average in 1,721 minutes.
About Cape Notre Dame: Only loss this season came to Class 4 finalist Jackson on Oct. 21. … Notre Dame has played a handful of St. Louis area teams, beating Borgia, St. Pius X and Hillsboro in the regular season and Clayton in the quarterfinal round. … Sophomore forward William Dodson had a team-leading 34 goals. … Senior goalkeeper Connor Westrich has allowed just four goals in 1,040 minutes while earning 10 shutouts.
