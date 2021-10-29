Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer

“Last year was our first time in Class 4, so it was exciting,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “Now we know what the road leads to. We have a good group of 12 seniors. That’s good for the leadership portion of what we need to have. The young players have to understand what it’s going to take. The dynamics are different with each group.”

The Crusaders were 11-0-2 after 13 games, but have gone 3-5 since. Don’t be fooled, however, as the losses have been against Westminster, CBC, SLUH, Fort Zumwalt South and Chaminade. Those teams have a combined record of 88-18-5.

“This is the time of year we look forward to. It’s the most fun time of the year,” Koeller said. “This is what we work to — to be prepared for the postseason. A lot of teams might look at it as being pressure, but we look at it as a fun time. It’s time to show what we’re made of.”

Koeller said recent results “don’t always tell the story,” and he’s optimistic now that his team has returned to full strength.