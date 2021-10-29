Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer

Winning one state tournament is a dream come true in any sport. Winning two consecutive titles is another thing all together.
But that’s what the boys soccer teams from Fort Zumwalt South and MICDS have at stake as Missouri's postseason kicks off Saturday with district tournaments.
Fort Zumwalt South, in fact, is shooting for its third state championship in four years. The Bulldogs (19-3) play host to Hazelwood East (2-17-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3 District 3 quarterfinal.
“Saturday is going to be the first time all season long where we’re actually going to have a 100 percent healthy squad,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “We got banged up early. It will be nice to have a full squad. If there’s any time for that to happen, now’s the time for it.”
Sophomore midfielder Aidan Dietiker is the biggest return from the injured list. A broken collarbone has sidelined Dietiker since September.
The Bulldogs, who defeated Cape Notre Dame 3-0 to win the state title last year, have won nine in a row since a 4-2 loss to St. Louis University High on Oct. 2 in the championship game of the Junior Billiken Classic, including three consecutive 1-0 decisions against Washington, St. Dominic and Francis Howell Central.
Fort Zumwalt South is powered by the scoring of senior forward Karson Gibbs (20 goals, eight assists), senior midfielder Ryan Harvatin (12 goals, 14 assists) and sophomore forward Ryley Gibbs (10 goals, 13 assists).
Senior goalkeeper Luke Dillon has seven shutouts, a 0.87 goals-against average and 87 saves. Dillon’s 42 career shutouts are a school record.
If the seeds hold, Fort Zumwalt South is looking at a district-title game against Fort Zumwalt East (13-7). The Bulldogs defeated Fort Zumwalt East 4-0 and 3-1 in the regular season. The Lions play host to McCluer in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The semifinals at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday and the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be played at Fort Zumwalt East.
“I like our chances to get through the district as long as we do what we can do and should do. After that, we’ll see who we draw," Layne said. "The boys have that mindset, ‘All right, here’s the final push.’ For 10 of them, this is going to be the last time they’re going to play together. We’ve got six games, and they all know these are the last six games they could potentially play together. They’re going to do whatever they need to do to make sure they’re in that sixth game.”
MICDS (14-5-1) is playing in Class 3 this season after winning the Class 2 state championship last season with a 1-0 victory over Orchard Farm.
The Rams won 10 of 11 late in the season before closing with a 3-0 loss to St. Louis University High and a 3-3 tie against Kirkwood. They will open Class 3 District 2 competition against Parkway West (6-14-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at MICDS. The game originally was scheduled to be played at Webster Groves, but heavy rain Thursday and Friday forced a change.
With a win Saturday, MICDS would play Webster Groves or Principia in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clayton High. Ladue (18-6-1) is the No. 1 seed in District 2 and plays host to Parkway North at 10 a.m. Saturday. The title match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Clayton.
MICDS coach Jack Fischer said his team is excited about the possibility of another long postseason run, this time in a new class.
“Class 3 increases the level of competition,” Fischer said. “There are a lot of good teams, and we’re in a really good district that pretty much any team can win. We know it’s going to be a challenge. Hopefully, we’re prepared.
“We definitely know what we’re up against and have the appropriate amount of respect for the teams in our district. The only way we have a chance of even getting out of our district is to approach everything day by day, be humble and treat every opponent with respect. If you’re going to win (state), you better be prepared to put six solid games together.”
Fischer said the biggest difference in jumping one class is the depth of talent.
“There’s good soccer played in all classes,” he said. “(Class 3) is much more challenging, but in the end, you have to go out and play your best game and approach every game with the mindset of trying to be successful.”
Senior forward Novo Onovwerosuoke leads MICDS with 13 goals and five assists. Senior Patrick Mason has seven goals and junior Mac Stevens has six.
Another Class 3 team hopeful of making a run is second-seeded Mehlville (15-2-1) in District 1. The Panthers will play host to Lutheran South (7-15) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mehlville has 1-0 losses to Chaminade and Marquette and a 1-1 tie against Webster Groves. Coach Tom Harper’s fast, attacking team has a pair of dynamic senior front-runners in Nico Cataranicchia (15 goals, 12 assists) and Anis Smajlovic (14 goals, 10 assists). Senior goalie Meldin Sabotic has six shutouts, a 0.65 goals-against average and 80 saves.
Class 4 is loaded with teams like CBC and Marquette in District 2, SLUH, Chaminade and John Burroughs in District 3 and St. Dominic, Liberty, Francis Howell and Timberland in District 4.
SLUH (21-1-1) has established itself as the best team in the area. Its only blemishes are a season-opening tie against Marquette and a 1-0 loss to Chaminade. Senior Stephen Saladin has 27 goals and 13 assists for the Junior Billikens, who also rely heavily on sophomore Grant Locker (19 goals, nine assists) and senior Tyler Van Bree (nine goals, 11 assists).
St. Dominic placed second in Class 4 last season, falling 1-0 to Jackson in the championship game. The Crusaders (14-5-2) will play host to Fort Zumwalt North (9-12) in the District 4 quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. The semifinals will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday and the title game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Francis Howell.
“Last year was our first time in Class 4, so it was exciting,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “Now we know what the road leads to. We have a good group of 12 seniors. That’s good for the leadership portion of what we need to have. The young players have to understand what it’s going to take. The dynamics are different with each group.”
The Crusaders were 11-0-2 after 13 games, but have gone 3-5 since. Don’t be fooled, however, as the losses have been against Westminster, CBC, SLUH, Fort Zumwalt South and Chaminade. Those teams have a combined record of 88-18-5.
“This is the time of year we look forward to. It’s the most fun time of the year,” Koeller said. “This is what we work to — to be prepared for the postseason. A lot of teams might look at it as being pressure, but we look at it as a fun time. It’s time to show what we’re made of.”
Koeller said recent results “don’t always tell the story,” and he’s optimistic now that his team has returned to full strength.
“We’ve gone through some injuries, but it’s nice to have a full roster heading into districts,” Koeller said. “Overall, we feel like we’ve played well. It hasn’t worked out as well as we wanted it to, but we’ve corrected that and now we’re ready. We look at it one game at a time. We have to be ready for each and every game and not look ahead or not look behind. It’s a brand new season.”
Senior Nate Grewe has 17 goals to pace St. Dominic. Senior Andrew Harper, who is back from an ankle injury, has seven goals and seven assists. Senior Andrew Meyers and junior Kaiden Pickens also have returned to the lineup. Freshmen Johnny Petruso and Ryan Dugan have added depth to the offense.
“It takes six games to get it all together,” Koeller said. “This time of the year is when you see all the fruits of your labor come together and produce some good soccer.”
Other area teams hopeful of advancing out of district play include St. Pius X and Lutheran St. Charles in Class 1 and Affton, Westminster, Whitfield and Orchard Farm in a difficult Class 2.
Orchard Farm (18-3) was second in Class 2 last season and has won seven in a row. Sophomore Logan Hazel (23 goals) and junior Bobby Pauly (15 goals, 20 assists) are the Eagles’ top offensive threats.