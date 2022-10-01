Fort Zumwalt South, O'Fallon fit to be tied in Junior Billiken Classic

Seldom are two soccer teams satisfied with a tie.

The scenario played out again Saturday when Fort Zumwalt South and O’Fallon finished in a 1-1 deadlock in the Junior Billiken Classic.

Fort Zumwalt South was OK with the result. The Panthers weren’t so pleased.

“It’s bittersweet,” O’Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak said. “It’s the summary of our season. We outshoot the other team and end up tying or losing by a goal. On the offensive end, we’ve got to figure out a way to finish. On the defensive end, when things get emotional and heated, we’ve got to stay strong.

“I guess you could say we’re struggling to play a complete game.”

O’Fallon (7-7-2) peppered Bulldogs senior goalie Evan Baisch with shots throughout the game, with Baisch making several sensational saves to keep the game scoreless.

The Panthers finally converted in the 70th minute on a rebound goal by senior Nate Koenig. But Fort Zumwalt South (5-8-1) also capitalized on a rebound opportunity, as senior Collin Riley finished in the 79th minute to lift the Bulldogs into a tie.

“We’ve had a hard time scoring goals all season long,” Bulldogs coach Jim Layne said. “Typically, when we get down, we’re not the best at battling back. (Saturday), they did, which was good. That shows a step in the right direction. It shows a little bit of heart from them.

“They’ve kind of been the group that when we do get down, the heads drop, their work ethic drops. That didn’t happen here this afternoon, so that’s important. That’s what we want to see.”

It was the teams’ first meeting in 18 years. In the most recent game, played Oct. 4, 2004, they finished in a scoreless draw at SportPort. Overall, the teams are 2-2-3 against one another, with only one game being decided by more than one goal.

The Panthers were here, there and everywhere in the first half as they applied constant pressure, stressing the Fort Zumwalt South defense.

But O’Fallon couldn’t close its chances and the game was scoreless at the intermission. Koenig was a constant thorn in the Bulldogs’ flesh, although Baisch met every challenge. The same held true in the second half, as Baisch robbed Koenig deep in the box in the 47th and 48th minutes.

Baisch knocked away a dangerous throw-in by O’Fallon senior Evan Weber that entered the box in the 50th minute. Finally, the Panthers solved Baisch when senior Carter Breuchaud beat a defender and uncorked a shot that Baisch saved but didn’t control. Koenig was there for the rebound goal.

“I can’t really blame myself,” Baisch said of O’Fallon’s goal. “If I could have got up quicker, maybe it would have been a different outcome. It was a good play. There was nothing we could have done.”

The goal was Koenig’s sixth of the season, which ties him for the team lead.

“He’s an excellent player,” Kazmierczak said. “He’s always in the mix offensively as a threat, and definitely a part of our formula. He actually is coming off an injury and is dealing with that, but he’s doing very well.”

Baisch said the Panthers’ persistent attack actually helped him shine in the net. Layne called it Baisch’s best game of the season.

“I think the amount of shots actually helps because it keeps you fresh,” Baisch said. “You’re not waiting 20 minutes to have your next action. You’re staying in the game. Your head’s in the game. It just helps you.

“I see me making saves as just me doing my job. That’s what I’m supposed to do. Making a lot of saves in one game is not really big for me.”

O’Fallon’s goalkeeping situation is in disarray.

Senior TJ Peterson is out with a broken toe, while senior Rohan Jacob, who shares time with Peterson, has a broken finger. That gave junior Ethan Nelson his first varsity start Saturday, but Nelson was injured in a 50th-minute collision and had to leave the game.

Jacob was summoned into action and played well in the final 30 minutes. Like Baisch, there was nothing Jacob could do on the goal he permitted. He made an initial save, but Riley was in the right place at the right time and finished from deep in the left side of the box.

“We got a little bit disorganized in that last minute and 30 (seconds). It got a little emotional,” Kazmierczak said. “There was a little bit of a scrum in the front and (Fort Zumwalt South) did a good job putting the pressure on us and got one.”

Goal-scoring hasn’t been a strength for the Bulldogs, who have won three of the last four Class 3 state championships. They have just 24 goals, with nine of them coming in one game.

Riley is listed as a defender on the Fort Zumwalt South roster, but Layne finally decided to give him some time up top and it’s panned out. Riley leads the team with eight goals.

“Collin didn’t play last year and decided to give soccer another chance this year,” Layne said. “There’s no question it’s worked out for him. We’ve got a lot of backs with this group. We’re struggling a little bit offensively. We’ve tried just about everybody on the team. But it seems to kind of fit Collin’s skill set. He’s got a ton of pace and is a workhorse on the field.”