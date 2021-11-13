Fort Zumwalt South rallies in second half to beat Summit, advance to Class 3 semifinals

ST. PETERS — Defending Class 3 boys soccer state champion Fort Zumwalt South wasn't in a panic.

The Bulldogs, instead, dug a little deeper to emerge from a halftime deficit for a 2-1 victory over Summit in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 soccer tournament.

Sophomore Ryley Gibbs' goal in the 63rd minute broke a 1-1 deadlock and proved decisive. Gibbs was positioned in the middle of the box and his hard shot went off the hands of Falcons sophomore goalie Griffin Green and slowly rolled across the line.

"It came right back down to me," Gibbs said of a bouncing ball in front that had been headed away off a cross from the side. "I said, 'Oh, well, I'm going to have a hit at it.' And what do you know? It went under the keeper's legs and went in the goal."

Fort Zumwalt South (23-3) will play Van Horn (17-7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 3 semifinal at Soccer Park in Fenton. The Bulldogs are going for their second consecutive state title and third in four years.

Gibbs said because the Bulldogs have been in tight situations before, there was not too much concern about trailing Summit 1-0 at halftime. The Falcons' game-opening goal came from senior midfielder Colin McHugh on a cross from sophomore Austin Conger in the 26th minute.