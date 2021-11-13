Fort Zumwalt South rallies in second half to beat Summit, advance to Class 3 semifinals

ST. PETERS — Defending Class 3 boys soccer state champion Fort Zumwalt South wasn't in a panic.
The Bulldogs, instead, dug a little deeper to emerge from a halftime deficit for a 2-1 victory over Summit in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 soccer tournament.
Sophomore Ryley Gibbs' goal in the 63rd minute broke a 1-1 deadlock and proved decisive. Gibbs was positioned in the middle of the box and his hard shot went off the hands of Falcons sophomore goalie Griffin Green and slowly rolled across the line.
"It came right back down to me," Gibbs said of a bouncing ball in front that had been headed away off a cross from the side. "I said, 'Oh, well, I'm going to have a hit at it.' And what do you know? It went under the keeper's legs and went in the goal."
Fort Zumwalt South (23-3) will play Van Horn (17-7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 3 semifinal at Soccer Park in Fenton. The Bulldogs are going for their second consecutive state title and third in four years.
Gibbs said because the Bulldogs have been in tight situations before, there was not too much concern about trailing Summit 1-0 at halftime. The Falcons' game-opening goal came from senior midfielder Colin McHugh on a cross from sophomore Austin Conger in the 26th minute.
"We brought it in the second half," Gibbs said. "We knew the chance was going to come. It was a matter of whether we finished or not, and we finished it and came out with the result.
"We knew we were going to come out of this game victorious, and we got it done. I knew we were going to come out flying. A 1-0 (deficit) is nothing. To be here with all these boys, you can't beat it."
Senior Ryan Harvatin had the tying goal for the Bulldogs, cleaning up a scrum in front of Summit's net in the 55th minute.
That allowed Fort Zumwalt South to exhale.
"We haven't played from behind very often, especially in the past couple of years," Bulldogs coach Jim Layne said. "But when we do, we seem to find a different gear. Our backs were against the wall. We're an experienced team, and I think that's what helps.
"Rockwood Summit is a heck of a team. They played their hearts out."
Summit players, parents and fans lingered on the field for about 20 minutes after the game, sharing hugs and even a few laughs despite the disappointment.
"We knew when we started these last six games, it had to end at some point," senior defender Tony Yan said. "It was going to be sad anyway finishing a four-year career. They just started pressing us and wanted it more. Every single 50-50 (ball), they wanted it. We were mentally a little slow. That's something they will fix next year."
Summit coach Tom Wade said the Falcons (14-11) didn't play their style in the second half.
"We're a possession team and we didn't do a good gob finding the seams and keeping the ball," Wade said. "We were playing a little of a long-ball style, which isn't us. But we've got five or six sophomores out there. I'm proud of the way they battled until the end."
The goal by Harvatin, said Wade, was particularly disturbing because it was a ball he thought the Falcons could have cleared.
"You leave trash on the ground and someone's going to pick it up," he said. "That's what happened. It's unfortunate."
The game had frequent starts and stops, with players going down all too frequently in the second half of the physical matchup.
"I felt like there were some good moments and not-so-good moments," Layne said. "It was definitely over-physical. I think Coach Wade would agree with that."