Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North

The Bulldogs previously defeated Fort Zumwalt North 6-2 on Sept. 8 at Fort Zumwalt South.

In terms of finishing, it was probably one of the Bulldogs' best performances of the season, coach Jim Layne said. In other games, they have left some opportunities on the field.

"It was good," Layne said. "To be honest, our goal-scoring ability this year has been probably our biggest hurdle. We've been great until the final third of the field. It seems like in most games, we get a great opportunity and we just don't seem to bury it right away. For some reason, we can't get that last pass in or that last ball to connect.

"But we were able to do that tonight. When we do that, there's no doubt we have the firepower to put some numbers on the board."

If the offense continues to fire, Layne likes the Bulldogs' chances to repeat as Class 3 state champions. They won state in 2018 and 2020.

"If we have a complete performance, no matter who's on the field, whether it's our starting 11 or we mix in some other guys, if we play the way we typically do, we have just as good a shot as anybody else," Layne said. "We returned a whole lot of guys from last year, with a lot of experience. That's going to bode well down the stretch.