Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North

O'FALLON, Mo — Fort Zumwalt South's deep supply of talent was on display Tuesday.
Five different players scored goals as the Bulldogs blanked Fort Zumwalt North 5-0 in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Karson Gibbs, Evan Carroll and Kyle Owens tallied in the first half and Ryley Gibbs and Ryan Harvatin converted in the second half as Fort Zumwalt South (8-1, 8-0) defeated the Panthers (5-4, 1-2) for the second time this season.
"We played pretty good," said senior Karson Gibbs. "Obviously, it was a collective effort. Five different goal-scorers doesn't happen that much. It was good to see everyone contributing to what we had to do."
Senior goalie Luke Dillon posted the shutout, the 39th of his career, which ties a school record. Dillon didn't take much credit.
"It's nice, but it's my defense, really," Dillon said. "I've had some of the best defense ever for the last four years. I've had a lot of guys help me out.
"I'm obviously going to shoot for as high a number as possible. I've got plenty of games left. Realistically, I'm just focused on winning at this point. We had a lot of goals (tonight), but we also had a lot of our subs come in and they also performed under pressure."
Ryley Gibbs, a sophomore, also had two assists, including the one to older brother Karson that opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Harvatin, Zach Koester and Karson Gibbs also were credited with assists.
The Bulldogs previously defeated Fort Zumwalt North 6-2 on Sept. 8 at Fort Zumwalt South.
In terms of finishing, it was probably one of the Bulldogs' best performances of the season, coach Jim Layne said. In other games, they have left some opportunities on the field.
"It was good," Layne said. "To be honest, our goal-scoring ability this year has been probably our biggest hurdle. We've been great until the final third of the field. It seems like in most games, we get a great opportunity and we just don't seem to bury it right away. For some reason, we can't get that last pass in or that last ball to connect.
"But we were able to do that tonight. When we do that, there's no doubt we have the firepower to put some numbers on the board."
If the offense continues to fire, Layne likes the Bulldogs' chances to repeat as Class 3 state champions. They won state in 2018 and 2020.
"If we have a complete performance, no matter who's on the field, whether it's our starting 11 or we mix in some other guys, if we play the way we typically do, we have just as good a shot as anybody else," Layne said. "We returned a whole lot of guys from last year, with a lot of experience. That's going to bode well down the stretch.
"I like our chances to at least be knocking on the door."
Layne would get no argument from Fort Zumwalt North coach Chad Baldwin, a former assistant under Lane with the Bulldogs.
"They've got three or four of the best players in the area," Baldwin said. "It's tough to match up when they've got that many good guys all around the field. You can't give up easy (goals) to good teams. You've got to make them earn it. They got some easy ones and a couple of decent ones."
Panthers freshman goalie Kaleb Wilson robbed Karson Gibbs at point-blank range to keep the game scoreless in the second minute.
"I definitely should have finished that, but you can't finish them all," Karson Gibbs said.
But after Ryley Gibbs fed Karson Gibbs to make it 1-0, Fort Zumwalt South couldn't be contained. Harvatin fed Carroll to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute and Koester found Owens for a goal in the 38th minute. Owens had hit the crossbar with a shot 16 minutes earlier.
Ryley Gibbs rushed in to finish a shot by Karson Gibbs that had been saved but not controlled by Wilson. That made it 4-0 in the 59th minute. Harvatin scored from the middle of the box on an assist from Ryley Gibbs to conclude the scoring in the 65th minute.
"I think we're starting to figure it out a little bit more," Karson Gibbs said, referring to the improved offensive flow. "I think the biggest thing is we need to have fun on the field. Like today, we were all smiling and laughing. I think we're starting to get into it and starting to strive for what we need at the end of the season."