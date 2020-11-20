Fort Zumwalt South wins second Class 3 state championship in three seasons

“He’s the hero, truly, there’s no question about it, and that save really meant so much for us,” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “When he went in, I told him you’re going to go this direction because we had video on their guy. He said, ‘OK, coach,’ and he got it done. Tonight was about everyone doing what they do best. We just told the guys that, at this point in the season, we wanted them to do two things. No. 1 is have fun and No. 2 is to play the best you can possibly play for however long you’re in there. If it’s one minute, it’s one minute. If it’s 80 minutes, it’s 80 minutes.”