Fort Zumwalt West forces the issue to run past St. Charles

O'FALLON, Mo. — Taking charge and taking chances is how Carter Youmans likes to play soccer.
The junior's philosophy paid off early Saturday morning as a chance he took in the second minute led to a goal and helped pave the way for Fort Zumwalt West to defeat visiting St. Charles 3-0 in the season opener for both boys soccer teams in the Fort Zumwalt Classic.
“In the morning, I feel like whatever team is woken up and fired up is going to have the best chance to win,” Youmans said. “Sometimes it really shows who's ready to come out and wants to win.”
Youmans set the Jaguars off on the right foot as he ripped a shot from the top left side of the St. Charles penalty area, which bounded off a defender and into the Pirates goal.
Zumwalt West's good fortune doubled in the 32nd minute when a clearing effort by a St. Charles defender resulted in an own goal.
“The first game, you never know what's going to happen, so you take any opportunities,” Jaguars coach Brad Fischer said. “We told the kids as halftime that we were up 2-0 but we hadn't scored a goal. We emphasized that our pressure led to that. When you create pressure and force guys to play quicker than they want to, you get bounces and breaks like this.”
The Jaguars finished off the game in the 62nd minute when senior forward Trevor Laughlin emerged from a group of players to knock in a corner kick to make it 3-0.
“I told the kids that I thought Trevor was our man of the match,” Fischer said. “He wasn't in our first 11 but he played really, really well and made lots of good decisions on runs. He put himself in places to get good shots and was able to finish on the corner kick. He had a great game.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Brenden Hummer earned the win in his first career start for the Jaguars.
Though he wasn't tested often, Hummer made a handful of key saves, including punching a ball over the bar that was bound for the upper right corner on a shot by St. Charles sophomore forward Yidenpen Bayii with 25 minutes to play.
“He did great,” Fischer said. “He was really solid. He makes good decisions and gets himself in good places. With a young goalie like that, all you can ask is that they make the saves they're supposed to and he did it.”
The only other serious scoring chance St. Charles had came in the eighth minute when senior midfielder Ryan Russell sent a penalty kick well over the bar.
Both sides will get their chances to rebound this week with another group game as St. Charles plays O'Fallon Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zumwalt West and the Jags host O'Fallon Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It was our first game out and it really wasn't a 3-0 game," St. Charles coach Todd Rakonick said. "We just have to go out and improve on this. We'll keep working.”
Fort Zumwalt Classic: Fort Zumwalt West 3, St. Charles 0
