Fort Zumwalt West forces the issue to run past St. Charles

“I told the kids that I thought Trevor was our man of the match,” Fischer said. “He wasn't in our first 11 but he played really, really well and made lots of good decisions on runs. He put himself in places to get good shots and was able to finish on the corner kick. He had a great game.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Brenden Hummer earned the win in his first career start for the Jaguars.

Though he wasn't tested often, Hummer made a handful of key saves, including punching a ball over the bar that was bound for the upper right corner on a shot by St. Charles sophomore forward Yidenpen Bayii with 25 minutes to play.

“He did great,” Fischer said. “He was really solid. He makes good decisions and gets himself in good places. With a young goalie like that, all you can ask is that they make the saves they're supposed to and he did it.”

The only other serious scoring chance St. Charles had came in the eighth minute when senior midfielder Ryan Russell sent a penalty kick well over the bar.

Both sides will get their chances to rebound this week with another group game as St. Charles plays O'Fallon Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zumwalt West and the Jags host O'Fallon Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.