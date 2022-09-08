Francis Howell North soccer teams stay unbeaten with conference win over Troy Buchanan

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — With each match, it’s becoming more difficult for the Francis Howell North boys soccer team to sneak up on anyone.

The Knights improved to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Gateway Athletic Conference South on Thursday as they defeated Troy Buchanan 2-0 behind first-half goals from seniors Jack Galkowski and Peyton Caples.

Last year, Francis Howell was 11-11-1.

“I feel like we’re playing great,” Galkowski said. “We’re playing very strong and the team is playing well together. We’re still building to be the best.”

Caples echoed those sentiments.

“We’re rolling, for sure,” Caples said. “We lost a lot of seniors (nine), and all the juniors have come up and are working well as a team, with chemistry.”

The game was played at Lou Fusz Soccer Park because of ongoing construction of athletic fields at Francis Howell North. The Knights have six remaining “home” matches at Lou Fusz, along with six road contests.

The way things are going for the Knights, it doesn’t matter where they play. Their only blemish thus far is a 1-1 tie at Parkway Central on Aug. 30.

“We have a really good junior class. We have Mo (Huff) as a sophomore playing a lot of minutes and our seniors are doing a very good job, too,” Francis Howell North coach Larry Scheller said. “They’re putting it together on the field.”

Scheller said the Knights are guarding against becoming overconfident. With a conference game Tuesday at Francis Howell Central, that isn’t likely.

“We talked about that at halftime,” Scheller said. “Zach Fettig, our assistant coach, basically said at halftime, ‘Every single time you step on the field, with every single win you get, people are going to look at you more and you’re going to get their best effort.’ We’ve got to make sure we come out ready to play.

“The big thing is getting better every time we step on the field. We want to be a really good team at the end of the year.”

Troy Buchanan (2-2, 0-2) enjoyed the early momentum as it had two opportunities in the attacking third in the first two minutes.

Francis Howell North began to control the tempo about 10 minutes in. Junior Sam Wilson had the Knights’ first quality shot, but Trojans junior goalkeeper Jack Patton was up to the challenge as he tipped it over the crossbar.

Galkowski’s goal came in the 18th minute and made it 1-0. The Trojans couldn't clear their zone, and Francis Howell North junior JT Grabowski crossed a pass to Galkowski for a goal in the middle of the box.

Grabowski leads the Knights with five goals, but, this time, he set one up.

“It was a beautiful ball by JT,” Galkowski said. “We got behind their backs and JT played a beautiful ball across. It was a great first goal and I was very excited. It definitely got us going.”

Troy Buchanan senior Gavin Bogue tackled Caples just outside the top of the box in the 36th minute and was whistled for a foul.

Caples took the free kick, blasting a shot to the right of Trojans’ five-man wall and inside the right post to make it 2-0.

“I saw the wall was holding the left side and the keeper kind of stood behind the wall,” Caples said. “I saw that opening on the right side, so I just put it into the side netting. I love those free kicks from that side. I can even go over the wall if the keeper is on the right side of the wall.”

The Trojans came out on fire in the second half. In the 43rd minute, senior Levi Caldwell made a long run up the field that produced a shot that was saved by senior Austin Bitter. In the 49th, sophomore Gavin Stanek had a shot from inside the box that was stopped by Bitter.

Francis Howell North then settled in and limited Troy Buchanan’s chances in the final 30 minutes.

“They’re cool under pressure,” Scheller said. “If something goes wrong, they hop back up and get it going again. It’s fun to watch.”

Trojans coach Ben Johnstone said his team was asking for trouble by giving Francis Howell North too many restarts on top of the box. There were three other chances by the Knights before the one Caples finished.

“When you give away four free kicks at the edge of the box, against a team that’s got any kind of quality, you’re going to be putting yourself in a tough spot,” Johnstone said. “Ultimately, we had about five or six chances and maybe two or three half-chances. We have to score.