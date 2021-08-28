Freshman's goal lifts St. Dominic over Vianney in season opener

"It's really exciting to be able to score in my first varsity game," he said. "I just told myself, 'You know what to do. Go out there and do it.' When I was warming up in the first half, I was a little nervous. But once I got in (the game), all my nerves were gone and I was ready to do my job."

It was a back-and-forth game, with the teams trading opportunities. But after Mylenbusch's save kept Vianney off the board, the Crusaders seemed to elevate their energy level, helping them score the only goal they needed.

Mylenbusch was glad to contribute any way he could.

"I saw (Cervantes) going low in the bottom corner," Mylenbusch said. "It was just reaction. I stuck my foot out. Just doing my job. It feels great. It was my first game on varsity, so I just wanted to come out and prove myself. I couldn't do it without my back line."

Up until that point, the bearded Mylenbusch had been trying to ignore the taunts of a lively, drum-beating Vianney student section. Many of the fans suggested Mylenbusch needed a shave.

"That got me fired up. I like it," Mylenbusch said of the "interaction" with the Golden Griffins faithful. "It's hard not to look at them. It was hard to keep a straight face. They told me I was from the Old Testament."