Freshman's goal lifts St. Dominic over Vianney in season opener

KIRKWOOD — A stunning save and a quick counterattack opened the door Saturday for the St. Dominic boys soccer team.
Freshman forward Johnny Petruso scored in the 60th minute to give the Crusaders a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Vianney in the season opener for both teams, played in stifling heat on an artificial surface.
Petruso's opportunity came after Crusaders senior goalkeeper Aiden Mylenbusch turned away a hard shot from just outside the box by Golden Griffins junior Vincent Cervantes.
St. Dominic gained possession and drove down the field. A blistering attempt by junior Michael Holliday was knocked away by Vianney senior goalkeeper Blake Clough, but the ball rolled to Petruso's feet and he tapped a 12-yard shot inside the left post.
"It was a great team effort to get down the field," said Petruso, who was mobbed by jubilant teammates after his goal. "After Holliday's shot, (the ball) bounced right to me. I realized the goalie and the defenders were coming toward me, so I had to touch it across my body and get the open goal.
"For about three to five seconds, I'm really excited and happy I scored. But then it was time to finish out the game and make sure we got the (victory)."
Petruso didn't start, but he knew he would play, a rare opportunity for a freshman, most of whom need time to adjust to the physicality and speed of the varsity game. Petruso is an exception to the rule.
"It's really exciting to be able to score in my first varsity game," he said. "I just told myself, 'You know what to do. Go out there and do it.' When I was warming up in the first half, I was a little nervous. But once I got in (the game), all my nerves were gone and I was ready to do my job."
It was a back-and-forth game, with the teams trading opportunities. But after Mylenbusch's save kept Vianney off the board, the Crusaders seemed to elevate their energy level, helping them score the only goal they needed.
Mylenbusch was glad to contribute any way he could.
"I saw (Cervantes) going low in the bottom corner," Mylenbusch said. "It was just reaction. I stuck my foot out. Just doing my job. It feels great. It was my first game on varsity, so I just wanted to come out and prove myself. I couldn't do it without my back line."
Up until that point, the bearded Mylenbusch had been trying to ignore the taunts of a lively, drum-beating Vianney student section. Many of the fans suggested Mylenbusch needed a shave.
"That got me fired up. I like it," Mylenbusch said of the "interaction" with the Golden Griffins faithful. "It's hard not to look at them. It was hard to keep a straight face. They told me I was from the Old Testament."
St. Dominic finished runner-up in the Class 4 state tournament last season.
Crusaders coach Greg Koeller was encouraged to get the new season started with an emotional win against a quality program like Vianney.
"It was a battle," said Koeller, who is adjusting to life without 2020 leading scorers Jimmy Doherty and Jake Karolczak. "We knew we would have to rotate a lot of players in. Each one of them gave tremendous effort in the heat. To overcome that kind of adversity is good. The mindset was what we wanted to see, and we got the result. That's what makes it fun."
Koeller sensed a breakdown or a set piece would be the difference in the outcome. Lady Luck played a role, however, as Clough's strong save against Holliday fortuitously rolled to Petruso.
Mylenbusch's save a few seconds before Holliday's was at the forefront of Koeller's thoughts.
"What a fantastic performance," he said of Mylenbusch, who has stepped in the shoes of graduated All-Metro selection Will Nicholson. "He's worked so hard, man. He's trained tremendously. That's a story in itself. But tremendous saves. He made three outstanding, top-notch saves. He's a show stopper.
"When your goalie builds trust like that, that he can make saves like that, it just adds to the confidence of the whole team."
Despite the loss, Vianney coach Brian Haddock wasn't discouraged. The Golden Griffins, playing without injured senior starters Alex Vogelweid, Peter Rule and Max Sarich, put themselves in position to win on more than one occasion.
"That was a game that had the writing on the wall, like you almost thought it was going to go for three hours at 0-0," Haddock said. "I was really proud of our guys. We have some massive injuries that we didn't expect, so we threw guys (in there) and they did a super job.
"But credit to their goalie. He threw his body into a couple of our shots. That's going to be one of the best teams we play. I'm really impressed with St. Dominic. They've got it going on out there."