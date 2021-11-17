Friedman emerges in net to help Ladue into first state semifinal appearance

Friedman saw action in only three of the first 13 Ladue games, playing just 180 total minutes. But as the season progressed, Aronberg began to insert Friedman into the lineup more frequently.

The results were eye-opening.

Friedman did not yield a goal in his first six appearances. He recorded eight-save shutouts against both Kirkwood and Grain Valley and a 15-save shutout of John Burroughs (17-6-1) — a team that will play in a Class 4 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

“He played a game, he got a shutout. He played another game, he got a shutout, and we were like, ‘Well, shoot, we’ve got something here,’ ” Aronberg said.

Friedman has compiled an 8-2 record this season with an 0.61 goals against average and six solo shutouts. His .933 save percentage is tied for third best in the area.

The first goal Friedman surrendered this season may have told the coaching staff all they needed to know. In a game against Webster Groves, a teammate kicked the ball back toward the goal, but in Friedman’s attempt to boot it away, the ball spun off the side of his foot and entered his own net.