Friedman emerges in net to help Ladue into first state semifinal appearance

A long-anticipated ding or chime greets each member of the Ladue boys soccer team the night before a game.
It is a text from coach David Aronberg with the names of the starting 11 players designed in the app he uses for team graphics.
“I don’t tell the kids who’s starting until the night before. I keep it pretty close to the vest,” Aronberg said.
Junior Adam Friedman heard the ding the evening prior the district playoff opener. He scanned the text, and at the bottom, found the name of the starting goalkeeper.
“Butterflies immediately,” said Friedman, who began the season as the Rams’ third-string keeper.
Friedman should not be surprised to read his name in the incoming text Thursday evening, as his stellar play in net has helped the Rams reach the first state semifinal in program history.
Ladue (22-6-1) will face Glendale (25-3) at 11 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton in one Class 3 semifinal. Fort Zumwalt South (23-3) plays Van Horn (17-7-1) at 1:30 p.m. in the other.
Friedman saw action in only three of the first 13 Ladue games, playing just 180 total minutes. But as the season progressed, Aronberg began to insert Friedman into the lineup more frequently.
The results were eye-opening.
Friedman did not yield a goal in his first six appearances. He recorded eight-save shutouts against both Kirkwood and Grain Valley and a 15-save shutout of John Burroughs (17-6-1) — a team that will play in a Class 4 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
“He played a game, he got a shutout. He played another game, he got a shutout, and we were like, ‘Well, shoot, we’ve got something here,’ ” Aronberg said.
Friedman has compiled an 8-2 record this season with an 0.61 goals against average and six solo shutouts. His .933 save percentage is tied for third best in the area.
The first goal Friedman surrendered this season may have told the coaching staff all they needed to know. In a game against Webster Groves, a teammate kicked the ball back toward the goal, but in Friedman’s attempt to boot it away, the ball spun off the side of his foot and entered his own net.
“A goalie nightmare. Most goalies would have just folded after that, but he was right back,” Aronberg said. “When you’re playing in the playoffs, that’s what you need, a goalie that has mental strength.”
Friedman compiled 39 saves in the Rams’ four victories this postseason, none more spectacular than a cross-crease, diving save on a rocket by Mehlville senior Dino Mahmutovic in the second half of a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over the Panthers.
“When I was watching film, I knew they took a lot of outside shots, so I was ready for it,” Friedman said. “It was a big save. It brought a lot of energy to the team.”
Energized would be an understatement for the pregame regimen Friedman undertakes.
He arrives an hour early to work on punts and goal kicks before engaging in intense, physical exertion prior to kickoff.
“You have to work hard during warmups. It’s a lot of quick movements. If you’re not warm as a goalie, the diving, the punts, they’re all so bad,” Friedman said.
A trademark for Friedman during this playoff run has been his quick decision making. Twice against Mehlville he exploded into the air to tip away an incoming corner kick destined for the head of Mahmutovic, who stands 6-foot-6.
“It’s tough when they had (Mahmutovic) so close and they drove it straight to him, but I obviously had the height advantage since I could get my hand up there,” Friedman said. “I just make a split-second decision to jump and punch it, catch it, do whatever I can.”
Those instincts are not easily taught. In fact, they may never have been.
“I don’t know how much formal goalie training he has. He’s just a good athlete that’s been working his way up and getting more playing time,” Aronberg said.
Friedman, who also plays lacrosse, began participating in recreational soccer when he moved to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh area in fifth grade. When he decided to play for the Ladue high school team, he resolved to putting in extra work — work that has earned him a spot between the pipes for the biggest game in Ladue program history.
“As the season goes on, I usually get better, and I’m just glad I had a longer season to improve,” Friedman said.
And Aronberg not only noticed but rewarded that improvement.
“He’s got so much energy," Aronberg said. "He’s the first one to practice all the time, and what we (coaches) love most about him is his mindset. If he makes a mistake, he is quick to rebound, and in this part of the season when things can go south, we trust him to be there mentally.”