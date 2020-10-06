Furious final seconds carry Summit by Ladue in overtime

FENTON — After spending two games as the main setup man for the Summit boys soccer team, junior midfielder Rhett Emmenegger stepped into the goal-scoring spotlight Tuesday.
His goal with 6 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first overtime period propelled the host Falcons past Ladue 1-0.
“We’d had opportunities to win, the ball came out to me and I saw it was just another opportunity to put it in and that’s what I was able to do,” Emmenegger said. “I feel like we had more chances but, in the end, we were able to put that last one away and that’s all that matters.”
Summit coach Tom Wade lauded Emmenegger, who had assists on both prior Falcons’ goals this season, for sticking with the play to the very end and helping the Falcons, the defending Cass 3 state champions, earn the victory.
“It was a hard-fought battle tonight and (Ladue coach) Dave (Aronberg) always does a great job,” Wade said. “He’s always organized and you know it’s going to be a tight battle. We’re working through that we have a lot of new players. We’re trying to find that chemistry. We were starting to create more chances and we finally got that one. Rhett just had a lovely finish for us to win it.”
The goal came at the tail end of a wild series of plays.
The Ladue defense was able to clear the ball away from the goal mouth only to have it go right to Emmenegger for the finish as Rams sophomore goalkeeper Danny Fischer struggled to return to the goal after a collision.
Aronberg said the final seconds spoiled what was otherwise an entertaining game.
“It’s a tough way to end the game because both teams played really solid I thought,” Aronberg said. “There were chances for both side so to have a call that we thought should have been made be the difference is … you don’t want to see that be the determining factor. We talked and you’ve got to play through missed calls. That won’t be the last bad call we’ll have to deal with.”
The final seconds weren’t the only bit of misfortune endured by the Rams.
With 18:45 left, Ladue appeared to take the lead on a corner kick, only to have the resulting tally wiped away by an off-sides call.
“We got kind of unlucky on the goal I thought we scored from a corner,” Aronberg said. “I can’t see from this angle. It’s hard to be off-sides on a corner but we’ll check the tape and see.”
While Summit (2-1 overall, 2-1 Suburban Yellow) ultimately found its finish after the Falcons continually seemed to buzz the Ladue net, each side had one serious chance with the opposition keeper shutting the door on the chance.
In the 22nd minute, Summit junior midfielder Joe Simon had a point-blank effort stopped by Fischer.
In the 43rd, Ladue junior Jahan Robinson had a similar effort, but was turned away by the night’s winning goalkeeper, Summit senior Drew Findley, to keep the Rams (1-1, 0-1) off the board.
Aronberg said that, while the loss is less than ideal, it could pay dividends in the big picture.
“We’re only playing four conference games, so I’m not even sure if there is a conference championship this season,” he said. “Everything we do is in preparation of being better when districts arrive. That’s the goal. If we learn from this and keep working hard, then that’s what matters here. Summit is such a good team. We definitely can learn from a game like this, no matter the outcome or how it finished.”
Summit vs. Ladue soccer
