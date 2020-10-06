Furious final seconds carry Summit by Ladue in overtime

FENTON — After spending two games as the main setup man for the Summit boys soccer team, junior midfielder Rhett Emmenegger stepped into the goal-scoring spotlight Tuesday.

His goal with 6 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first overtime period propelled the host Falcons past Ladue 1-0.

“We’d had opportunities to win, the ball came out to me and I saw it was just another opportunity to put it in and that’s what I was able to do,” Emmenegger said. “I feel like we had more chances but, in the end, we were able to put that last one away and that’s all that matters.”

Summit coach Tom Wade lauded Emmenegger, who had assists on both prior Falcons’ goals this season, for sticking with the play to the very end and helping the Falcons, the defending Cass 3 state champions, earn the victory.

“It was a hard-fought battle tonight and (Ladue coach) Dave (Aronberg) always does a great job,” Wade said. “He’s always organized and you know it’s going to be a tight battle. We’re working through that we have a lot of new players. We’re trying to find that chemistry. We were starting to create more chances and we finally got that one. Rhett just had a lovely finish for us to win it.”

The goal came at the tail end of a wild series of plays.