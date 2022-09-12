Game of inches between Webster Groves and Collinsville ends in dramatic draw

COLLINSVILLE — A hush fell over the stadium Monday night as Collinsville junior Adam Reiniger released his long shot into an undefended goal.

The nonconference boys soccer game between Webster Groves and the Kahoks hung in the balance. Would the ball settle into the netting or go wide?

What it did, with 28 seconds remaining, was carom off the outside of the right post. The Statesmen exhaled and were able to run out the clock, while Collinsville agonized about a 1-1 tie that was inches from going into the win column.

“I didn’t know if I had enough spin on it,” Reiniger said of his 45-yard shot, delivered when Webster Groves senior goalie Luca Zarky charged off his line and miskicked an attempt to hammer the ball into the attacking third.

Instead, the ball landed at the feet of Reiniger, an all-state forward.

“I knew their goalie was coming from the other (left) side, and I had to go around him,” Reiniger said. “I knew I had to curve it, but I didn’t put enough on it. I should have made that. We obviously wanted to win, but a tie’s better than a loss.”

Webster Groves coach Tim Velten, whose team dominated the second half, said he’s never seen a game decided on a similar play.

“Not like that,” he said. “I’ve coached and been around soccer a long time. We were fortunate at the end. Like I said to the guys, ‘It’s nice to learn those lessons and not get punished for it like we almost did.’ ”

Velten didn’t blame Zarky for “trying to drive a long ball into the box with time running out.”

“(But) he under-hit the ball and we were a little undermanned in the back,” Velten said. “That was an unbelievable shot; he put a great boot on it. Inches (on the other side of the post) and we’re walking out of here with an ‘L.’ ”

Reiniger, whose nine goals lead the Kahoks (6-1-1), played a key role in the game-tying goal. Trailing 1-0, Collinsville got a strong throw-in from the right side by junior Gavin Chrisman. Reiniger’s quick shot was blocked but not cleared by the defense, and senior Bryson Bode finished the rebound in the 76th minute.

It was a downer for the Statesmen (5-1-2), whose control of the game in the second half led to the go-ahead goal by senior Branyon Heard in the 57th minute off a cross from the left side by senior Oliver Doyle. Heard scored from about 12 yards out past junior keeper Robbie Freeman, making his first varsity start.

The Kahoks were without senior goalie Nick Horras, who had played every minute this season, along with junior defender Dane Compton, both of whom were injured. Senior midfielder Jimmy Crowder also saw only limited play because of an injury.

“Tonight, all things considered, with what we’ve had going on the last couple of days, the boys really responded well and played as hard as they could,” Collinsville coach Rob Lugge said. “Webster Groves is a really good team, so for us to be able to match them and be able to defend as well as we did … I take it as a positive thing tonight. We were low on numbers and did what we could.”

Discussing Reiniger’s near miss, Lugge said: “We were just messing with him that he should have put a little more English on it and we would have been OK.”

Lugge implored Reiniger to take the shot when he did, since time was ticking away and there was nothing between Reiniger and the goal. Had Reiniger waited even a couple of seconds, Zarky perhaps could have regained a more favorable position.

“From where I was at, it looked like it was going to go (barely) wide,” Lugge said. “Then, of course, it dinks off the post, which makes it even more of a heartbreak.

“It was good for Adam to notice the goalie was out, and he was explaining why he was trying to hit it to the back bar, because he saw the goalie running across (to get back). That’s just a goal-scorer right there, understanding where he is on the field. Three inches to the left and that thing’s in.”

Doyle hit the top of the left post with a shot for Webster Groves in the 17th minute, and Heard was robbed on a nice save by Freeman in the 28th minute. Freeman made another strong save in the 46th minute, sliding to prevent a goal by sophomore Gabe Wright.

The Statesmen pinned down the Kahoks for most of the second half before Heard converted. Bode’s goal tied the contest and set up the final dramatic moment.

“We made some formation changes, but not much,” Velten said. “I think it was just the cycle of a soccer game. They had the better of us in the first half. We had the better of them in the second half. When you have two good teams like this, that’s how it goes — a little back-and-forth action.