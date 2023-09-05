Gene Baker, the winningest soccer coach in Illinois high school history, died Aug. 26 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was 79.

Baker underwent surgery in July and was undergoing rehabilitation when he became ill. He is survived by daughters Brigit Stanley and Barrett Pastor and son Gene. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass and burial were held Saturday.

Baker, who started the boys soccer program at Riverview Gardens High in 1968, made the move to Granite City in 1973. He coached at Granite City South through 1983, when Granite City North closed and the schools consolidated. He also coached the Warrior girls from 1987 through 2000.

Baker had a record of 503-125-55 with the boys at Granite City and led them to nine state championships, the most in IHSA history. All nine came during the one-class competition in Illinois. The Warriors’ title run included five consecutive championships from 1976 through 1980 as well as 1982, 1987, 1989 and 1990. The boys finished second in 1994 and third in 1988.

The 1982 title squad set an IHSA record for wins in a season, going 30-2.

His girls teams at Granite City went 158-43-15 and posted state final-four finishes in 1996 (third), 1991 (fourth) and 1993 (fourth).

He coached 13 Parade All-Americans and 44 all-state players with the Warriors. The soccer field at Granite City High School is named in his honor.

A highlight during Baker’s career at Granite City was the Tournament of Champions, a week-long event that highlighted and promoted the top teams in St. Louis soccer during that season.

After retiring from Granite City, Baker went on to coach the men’s and women’s programs at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Ill., where he’s the winningest coach in both programs.

Baker, who was named the National High School Coach of the Year in 1983 and 1988, was presented the Monsignor Jimmy Johnston Award by the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1981. He was voted into six halls of fame, including the St. Louis Soccer and St. Louis Sports halls.

Baker starred at CBC High in St. Louis and won a state soccer title there as a senior. After starting his college career with a baseball scholarship to Rockhurst College in Kansas City, he transferred to St. Louis University to play soccer and competed on the Billikens’ NCAA championship team in 1965.

Tony Tocco, a SLU teammate of Baker’s, went on to coach at Rockhurst, where he ranks No. 2 among active intercollegiate coaches with more than 725 career wins. In 50-plus years as a college coach, Tocco has led the Hawks to 10 Final Fours and to four national runner-up finishes.

He has nothing but respect for Baker.

“I knew of Gene from playing CYC soccer and baseball against him, but we became friends when we were at SLU,’’ Tocco recalled. “Trying to learn as much as I could about soccer systems as a young coach, I followed George Mihaljevic and also learned a great deal from Gene Baker, who became my mentor. Gene’s understanding of the game was far ahead of that of most of the college coaches in this country.”

Tocco said Baker, who was a finalist for the St. Louis University job after the 1972 season, was approached by several college programs over the years but never wanted to leave St. Louis.

“Playing in college was a bit of a letdown once you realized that the level of coaching wasn’t the same we’d experienced at Granite,’’ said former Warrior Tony Segobiano, a three-time state champion. “We weren’t always the best team, but because of Gene we were always the fittest and best prepared. His training sessions were designed to make sure we were ready. Those days, on the first day we could practice, Gene had us starting at midnight — we’d charge $1 and the stands were packed. He said he always wanted us to be the first to start and the last to finish, meaning that we’d be playing for a state title.

“The lessons he taught focused on soccer but went way beyond that. He wanted us to be the best we could be — on and off the field. I know I’ll never forget him and the impact he had on my life.”

Barry Grote, the only Granite City player to coach on Baker’s staff, said Baker’s scouting helped give the Warriors an edge and also built up the squad’s camaraderie.

“A good number of us are still tremendously close and a lot of that’s due to Coach Baker,’’ said Grote, a former Granite City head soccer coach and the team’s current assistant. “His preparation was unbelievable; it was an extension of the classroom. Game day was a test day and we went into every game with that advantage.

“As a group, we fought as a team and I think it helped us win a lot of games.”

Keith Gehling played as a senior on Baker’s first team at Granite City and considers himself one of the coach’s closest friends. He’ll never forget their first meeting.

“I was in Mendoza Sporting Goods a couple of weeks before the start of the season, getting a pair of Gerd Muller spikes when Ruben Mendoza, the store owner, told me that he had someone for me to meet,’’ Gehling recalled. “It was the first time I got a chance to meet Coach Baker. We talked a few minutes and he left the store.”

But when Gehling went to purchase his shoes, he was told that Baker had taken care of it.

“Today, I’m guessing that’d be some sort of a violation, right?’’ kidded Gehling. “But Gene did stuff like that all the time.”

Gehling, a defender who played in college at the University of Washington and Rockhurst, went on to play professionally with the Wichita Wings of the Major Indoor Soccer League and outdoors with the four teams in the American Soccer League.

“With Gene, every practice and every drill had a purpose,’’ Gehling said. “He was extremely organized and super creative. He was an incredible coach, but he was an even better person and friend.”