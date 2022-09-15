Gentemann’s second-half goal, Rader’s PK save spark Triad past Civic Memorial

TROY, Ill. — Max Rader called it his favorite moment of the year.

Who could argue?

Rader, a senior goalkeeper the Triad High boys soccer team, stopped a penalty kick in the 65th minute Thursday to preserve the Knights' 2-1 win over Civic Memorial in a key Mississippi Valley Conference game.

“It was cool,” Rader said. “It was definitely the highlight of the season.”

Rader stopped Eagles senior Joe Aiello after senior star Bryce Davis was fouled in the box. Davis has 27 goals, but Aiello is Civic Memorial’s designated PK player.

“Joe’s our guy. I’ve never seen him miss a PK,” Civic Memorial coach Derek Jarman said. “Hat’s off to the Triad keeper. I love Joe Aiello. I would let him try that again 100 times and I bet he makes them all.

“Bryce is our scorer and all that stuff, but I’ve never seen Joe miss a PK. The next one he takes, I’ll bet my house he makes it.”

Aiello’s shot went off Rader’s hands and rolled toward the left post, giving the Eagles another chance for the game-tying connection. But Triad was able to clear.

“You kind of get lucky sometimes,” said a smiling Rader, who played just 90 minutes last season as a backup to David DuPont and Brayden Tonn. “I’m just glad they didn’t capitalize on that after a big save. This is a great team win.”

It was a huge victory for the Knights, who completed a regular-season sweep over Civic Memorial to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the MVC. Triad leads the second-place Eagles (10-2, 3-2) by two games with five to play.

Triad coach Jim Jackson isn’t yet laying claim to the league title.

“You never want to do that,” Jackson said. “Our league is very competitive. Waterloo is young, but they gave us a battle the other night. We’ve got to go to Highland and play at their place. Highland-Triad, that’s like Cardinals-Cubs.

“This is a big feather in our cap, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Junior Charlie Gentemann snapped a 1-1 deadlock with his 53rd-minute goal in the middle of a crowd that proved to be the difference.

The play began when junior Gibson Hunt, who was all over the field for the Knights, was fouled on the left side and then blasted a free kick to the far post. Senior Jake Stewart headed it off the hands of Civic Memorial senior keeper Ryan Halley and to the feet of Gentemann, who finished his fourth goal of the season.

“I saw Stewart running onto it, so I went back post,” Gentemann said. “It popped out off the goalie’s hands and just I hit it. I did a slide into it to make sure I got it down and didn’t pop it over (the goal). I’m pretty sure it went through the goalie’s legs and through the defender’s legs.”

Jarman said it appeared Halley couldn’t get enough force behind his attempt to clear the ball out of the box.

“I don’t think he fully extended to punch it,” he said. “I think he slapped at it, and when he slapped at it, it fell right to a red jersey and (Gentemann) poked it in. There was a lot of pushing and shoving in that box. It seemed like there were 18 guys in there going for the ball.”

Following Rader’s important save, Civic Memorial kept coming, applying steady pressure for several minutes, with Davis in the middle of the action. But Davis, who was man-marked by junior Brendan Smith, was contained — something most opponents are unable to execute.

“Bryce is one of the best players in the area,” Jackson said. “I know he’s frustrated, but you’ve got to give him respect and man-mark him because the kid can play. Brendan did a fabulous job marking him.”

Civic Memorial took a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior Caleb Butler in the seventh minute. Butler smacked a shot off Rader, then collected the rebound and goal.

“Porter’s shoe blows out on him and the guy goes around him and scores a goal,” Jackson said, referring to junior defender Porter Reynolds. “They were brand new boots, too. But we came back. We kept fighting and fighting.”

Triad tied the game in the 20th minute when Stewart drove down the middle of the field and converted a high shot from the top half of the box for his fifth goal.

Aiello cleared a shot by senior Tobey “TJ” Stewart off the line in the 37th minute, and the game went to halftime still tied at 1.

Triad junior Drew Neu hit the crossbar with a shot from 30 yards out in the 50th minute. Three minutes later, Gentemann scored in the scrum.

Civic Memorial has been narrowing the gap between itself and Triad. The Eagles also came close in the first meeting with the Knights, falling 1-0, on Sept. 3.

“It was a fun soccer game to watch and be a part of,” Jarman said. “That was Triad soccer. They’re fast and physical. They’re a clean team, but there were a lot of things going on in the middle. We put pressure on them. The first half, I thought we played our ‘A’ game. The second half, we got on our heels a little bit.”