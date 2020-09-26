Gibbs brothers in midseason form as Fort Zumwalt South rolls past Lafayette

ST. PETERS — Karson Gibbs isn’t too into statistics.
Problem for the Fort Zumwalt South junior midfielder is, his parents are.
“I really don’t care about all that stuff, I just want to see the team succeed,” Gibbs said. “That individual stuff doesn’t mean anything. Both my parents pay attention to it. They are really big into (the scoring leaders), so they know where I am.”
After his effort Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 home win over Lafayette is any indication, so will just about anyone else who is paying attention.
Gibbs tallied three goals to bring his season total to 19, which ties Borgia senior forward Jake Nowak for the area lead.
“They were all tap-ins, though, and that’s a credit to everyone else out there,” Gibbs said.
Fort Zumwalt South (10-0, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) looked every bit like an unbeaten team playing its 10th game against a Lafayette team making its season opener because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Just 24 seconds into play, Bulldogs freshman phenom forward Ryley Gibbs scored his 10th goal of the season.
“We knew they were going to come out hard, they’re a big Class 4 team that’s always been known to be really good and we knew that coming in,” Ryley Gibbs said. “We knew we had to be ready to go and we showed that we were.”
From there, big brother took over.
Karson scored in the 15th, 18th and 45th minutes as Zumwalt South asserted itself. Ryley provided the assist on each goal.
“To score 24 seconds into the game, it puts you into the driver’s seat,” Bulldogs coach Jim Layne said. “Getting the second one not too far after that helped us. It kept the momentum. They’re a good team, a big team, a strong team. Keeping the momentum was a key.”
One person who helped keep Zumwalt South’s momentum building was junior goalkeeper Luke Dillon, who made a series of early saves, including a point-blank stop on Lafayette junior Kaden Karr.
The Lancers played a man down after getting a red card during the first half, but they already trailed 3-0 when that happened.
“We got two big chances in the first half when the score was still 1-0 and their keeper made a few big saves,” Lancers coach Ryan Butchart said. “Obviously, the red card hurt us. We played 60 minutes down a guy and only surrendered one. I love the heart and the fight that they showed in that second half.”
Zumwalt South plays host to CBC on Tuesday and Chaminade on Oct. 3 in a pair of challenging games against Metro Catholic Conference schools that will just be getting their seasons started.
“This will, obviously, be a big week for us,” Layne said.
