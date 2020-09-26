Gibbs brothers in midseason form as Fort Zumwalt South rolls past Lafayette

ST. PETERS — Karson Gibbs isn’t too into statistics.

Problem for the Fort Zumwalt South junior midfielder is, his parents are.

“I really don’t care about all that stuff, I just want to see the team succeed,” Gibbs said. “That individual stuff doesn’t mean anything. Both my parents pay attention to it. They are really big into (the scoring leaders), so they know where I am.”

After his effort Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 home win over Lafayette is any indication, so will just about anyone else who is paying attention.

Gibbs tallied three goals to bring his season total to 19, which ties Borgia senior forward Jake Nowak for the area lead.

“They were all tap-ins, though, and that’s a credit to everyone else out there,” Gibbs said.

Fort Zumwalt South (10-0, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) looked every bit like an unbeaten team playing its 10th game against a Lafayette team making its season opener because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Just 24 seconds into play, Bulldogs freshman phenom forward Ryley Gibbs scored his 10th goal of the season.