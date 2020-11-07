Gibbs brothers propel Fort Zumwalt South to quarterfinals

Jim Layne said he knew Saturday was going to be a different experience for many on the Fort Zumwalt South boys soccer team.

While traveling across the state to play a sectional game at Grain Valley in suburban Kansas City is new, the Bulldogs shrugged off the newness and rolled to a 4-0 win.

“I don’t think we played our best soccer today,” Layne said. “We weren’t sharp, we were a little out of sorts. The Gibbs brothers were able to come through and get on the board.”

Bulldogs senior Karson Gibbs scored eight minutes in, freshman Ryley Gibbs scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 at halftime and Karson scored in the 44th and 73rd minutes to seal the game with the hat trick.

Zumwalt South (20-4) will now return home for a state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game which will feature the last two Class 3 champions in the Bulldogs and Summit (10-5).

Layne said that such a big-time game somehow seemed inevitable, he said.

“Going into this, I think we thought that’s who we’d wind up playing at some point,” Layne said. “That’s a quality program and you have to tip your cap to coach (Tom) Wade and the boys. They’re a good team, but we are, too. We have the scoring punch that not a lot of teams have. Anything can happen. I really feel like this is going to be one of the key postseason games across the state.”

