Gibbs connection comes through as Fort Zumwalt South blanks Francis Howell

ST. PETERS — Through one week of the high school soccer season, Ryley Gibbs is glad he made the decision he did.

A prolific club player, Gibbs chose to break away from a Scott Gallagher Academy team to play with his brother, senior Karson Gibbs, at Fort Zumwalt South.

The tandem is paying immediate dividends.

In Zumwalt South's 4-0 victory over visiting Francis Howell, Karson Gibbs scored twice — with both assists belonging to his brother — and Ryley Gibbs added a goal of his own.

“I grew up watching Karson play and at first I didn't want to play high school, I wanted to stick with Gallagher,” Ryley Gibbs said. “I got here and things have gone real well. It's been fun.”

The fun started for Zumwalt South (3-0, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) when Karson Gibbs took a through ball from his brother and scored just 80 seconds into the game.

The family connection is something Karson Gibbs is fully glad to exploit, he said.