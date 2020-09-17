Gibbs finds his finish, helps Fort Zumwalt South remain unbeaten by blanking Liberty

ST. PETERS — Karson Gibbs made sure he wasn’t robbed twice Thursday.
In the fourth minute of Fort Zumwalt South’s 2-0 boys soccer victory against visiting Liberty, Gibbs beat a handful of defenders and ripped a shot past Eagles junior goalkeeper Patrick O’Day only to watch the ball slam into the crossbar and ricochet harmlessly away.
Just more than two minutes into the second half, the junior midfielder atoned for the near miss. He wove his way through the Liberty defense and let loose a rocket to give the Bulldogs the lead. The goal was his 14th of the season.
“You slip through like that and beat the kid like that and then hit the crossbar, it sucks, but that just makes you want to try harder the next time,” Gibbs said. “With the happening so early in the game, it just makes you want to keep going at it. It really just makes you want to finish it off like I did."
Zumwalt South iced the game in the final minute of play when freshman Ryley Gibbs scored his ninth goal of the season.
Liberty coach Tony Luedecke said giving both the Gibbs’ too many chances to find the back of the net cost the Eagles (5-2 overall, 1-1 GAC Central).
“That Gibbs kid is special,” Luedecke said of Karson Gibbs. “When you give a kid like that too many chances, he’s going to finally score. It also hurts to let them score so late like they did against us a couple of years ago. Offensively, we’re still struggling a little but I think we played a sound game on defense.”
Another area for the Bulldogs (8-0 overall, 6-0 GAC Central) clicked was by earning a shutout after allowing two goals each in their last two games, 4-2 wins against Washington and Francis Howell North.
Zumwalt South had shut out five of its first six opponents.
“I think with some of the teams we played, the guys got a little offensive (minded) and forgot themselves from time to time,” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “It was nice tonight to just see overall great team defense. We talked about getting down to what worked for us early on and we did that.”
The win was Zumwalt South’s seventh in a row over its divisional foe, dating all to a 3-2 Liberty win in August of 2017. Zumwalt South owns an 8-1 record against its conference foe.
