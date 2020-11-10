Gibbs' goal lifts Fort Zumwalt South past Summit in battle of last two Class 3 champs

“There’s no doubt, we’ve scored a ton of goals all season,” Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne said. “Our backbone of this team from day one has been our defense and our goalkeeping. They, obviously go hand in hand. It’s the team defense that we have played for the past few months. When you do that and you have special players up front, they’re going to get their chances. If you think about it tonight, Karson had a couple and he was able to find the back of the net on one and we got it done.”

In a tight game were both sides had a few chances, Zumwalt South's defense and junior goalkeeper Luke Dillon locked down on the offense for Summit (10-6), while Gibbs made the most of one of his chances.

Dillon praised the Zumwalt South defense, including junior center back Jack Jelinek and senior Luke Walsh, for making life largely easy on him.

“I trust them so much,” Dillon said. “I owe everything to them. They keep me in the game just like they did tonight.”

Perhaps Summit's two best chances came courtesy of freshman midfielder Quincy Thomas.

In the final minute of the first half, Dillon made a scrambling save to knock a chance away from Thomas.