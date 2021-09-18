Gilliland steps up to lead Althoff past St. Mary's

"He's had a good junior and senior year, all within six months," Birdsong said. "He's still doing what he does every game. He's been outstanding all year. He's super athletic. He's an athlete. It's very deceiving when you look at him. You don't expect him to do some of those things. He covers the crossbar as well as anyone else does and he's 4 or 5 inches shorter."

St. Mary's couldn't match the Crusaders' depth. The Dragons do not have a junior-varsity team this year and were fatigued by the end of the match.

"They were a better technical team than us," St. Mary's coach Ryan Limb said. "We're good, we work hard, we're organized. We just don't have depth. This is everyone in our program. It's not ideal, but we compete. They work their butts off."

The Dragons' goalkeeper, senior Garrison Gralike, also played well. There was little to nothing he could have done to prevent Gilliland's doorstep goals, but Gralike soared to his right in the 70th minute to turn away a hard, on-target shot by Althoff junior Ryan Myatt.

"Our goalie keeps us in games," Limb said. "He makes saves he shouldn't make, but he couldn't do anything about (Gilliland's shots)."

