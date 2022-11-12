Goal by Garrone holds up as CBC edges Lindbergh, earns first semifinal berth in five seasons

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Matt Garrone’s shot appeared harmless. It proved lethal.

The CBC junior scored an unassisted goal in the 30th minute Saturday and the Cadets withstood some anxious moments in the second half as they topped visiting Lindbergh 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 boys state soccer tournament.

Garrone flighted a ball to the far right post from about 25 yards out. Junior teammate JD Brewster fanned on his attempt to redirect the ball, but it didn’t matter because Flyers junior goalie Cam Cochran, perhaps expecting Brewster to make contact, no longer was in position to make a play on the shot, which bounced into the net.

“I saw boys in the box,” Garrone said. “I played it in because I knew we had a chance if I played it in. We’ve got some pretty good guys with big heads in there. I saw it curl in and I thought one of our guys was going to get a head on it, and it just went in. I thought JD got a head on it. I didn’t even know I scored; I was so surprised.”

Brewster thought it was an opportunity at a header. But the ball didn’t carry quite as far as he expected, so he took a chance with a right-legged volley. He whiffed. It worked out.

“I think it stunned him,” Brewster said of Cochran. “Garrone got the ball, I looked up and we made eye contact. I raised my hand up (to say), ‘Yeah, I’m open.’ The ball came in and I tried to get a little head on it. It didn’t happen. It bounced in the box, a tough spot for the keeper, and it went in.”

The victory was the sixth in a row for the Cadets (16-9), who will meet St. Dominic (18-8-2) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. The Cadets are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018, when they won the most recent of their record 10 championships.

The Crusaders, winners of eight straight, defeated visiting Chaminade 2-1 in another quarterfinal match Saturday. CBC defeated St. Dominic 3-2 on Sept. 29 at St. Dominic.

Lindbergh finished 16-8.

“I don’t know what really happened on that,” Flyers coach Mark Giesing said of CBC’s goal. “I think there was a feeling that our man on the back post was going to make the clearance. It didn’t happen and the ball found its way into the net. We’ve given up some unfortunate goals like that and found ways to get around it. Today, we couldn’t do that.

“It was a good quarterfinal game. It’s unfortunate we’re not going on.”

The game was played with temperatures in the low-30s, but it seemed much colder with a strong breeze out of the west that fueled both teams’ attacks.

CBC had the wind at its back in the first half and enjoyed the majority of the possession. Lindbergh benefited in the second half, pinning down the Cadets and getting several quality opportunities at the goal.

Perhaps the best look on frame came in the 78th minute when the Cadets were called for a foul just outside the top of the box. Were the Flyers about to tie the game?

Junior Luke Giesing took a hard shot, but it caromed off a couple of defenders in the box. CBC eventually cleared the danger and ran out the clock.

“Their best guy was on the ball taking the shot,” Cadets coach Terry Michler said. “Credit to Lindbergh. They came ready to play. They had a good plan and fought to the last minute. Our guys were right there toe-to-toe with them.

“Our defense was like football. You bend but you don’t break. We bent a little bit, but at the end of the day, we didn’t break.”

Michler made no apologies for CBC’s unique goal.

“You’ve got to shoot to score — or at least put it on goal — and then see what happens,” Michler said. “Soccer is a very unpredictable game. The only thing you know for sure is if you don’t shoot, you won’t score. So if you shoot, you’ve got a chance.”

Michler said congestion in the box paid dividends.

“It’s the old hockey thing: Get a lot of traffic in front of the goal and see what happens, you know,” he said.

The Cadets pushed forward with the wind and nearly capitalized in the 27th minute when junior Dominic Bartoni took a shot that was knocked out by Cochran. Senior Nate Tebeau followed with a left-side corner kick that Cochran caught in traffic.

Cochran made two splendid saves on CBC counterattacks in the second half, both against junior Karlo Anic in the 51st and 53rd minutes.

In the 60th minute, Flyers sophomore Kaden Ellis dribbled around the defense and created a one-on-one against Cadets senior keeper George Gaylord, who replaced senior Mick McLaughlin after McLaughlin’s strong first half. Ellis, however, uncorked a shot that sailed off the football crossbar.

Junior Alex Etzel had quality chances for CBC in the 66th and 68th minutes, but shot high on both occasions. The second attempt, from about 30 yards out, was smoked, creating a buzz that rippled through the large crowd.

Bartoni nearly clinched the outcome, first in the 70th minute and then in the 76th minute. His first attempt went outside the right post and his second was saved by a diving Cochran in the right portion of the box.

“I feel like we were playing well enough that we could have kept the lead,” Garrone said. “But I thought we would have got another goal, for sure, at some point in the second half to put the dagger in the heart. We didn’t end up scoring, but we ended up keeping our lead anyway and finishing the game out.”