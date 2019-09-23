Subscribe for 99¢

FENTON — The Summit boys soccer team is in a unique situation this year.

After years of having standout goalkeepers to protect the back line, things have changed.

Sean Clancy, Peter Baker and Lucas Morefield helped the Falcons win a combined 148 games over a span of 10 seasons, but those days are over.

Summit no longer has one solid keeper to man the posts — it has two.

Juniors Drew Findley and Dominic Haggard have teamed up to help the Falcons off to an undefeated start. 

That trend continued Monday as Haggard picked up his first solo shutout of the season to help Summit beat Mehlville 2-0.

“This is really a perfect situation,” Haggard said. “The defense communicates so well. There's nothing else you really need to do. You just go out and do your job because those guys in front make it perfect.”

It was the fourth shutout of the season for Summit (9-0-1), which also got a first-half goal from Taylor Savage and a second-half tally from Brian Ahr to shut the door.

While it was Haggard shining in the net, his biggest fan — Findley — was right there every step of the way.

“We push each other in practice,” Findley said. “After every half, we're up talking to each other and we're the first ones to congratulate one another after every save, every game. We're the first one who helps the other out with what they see when they're not in there.”

Haggard improved 3-0 between the pipes with a 1.25 goals against average while Findley owns a 6-0-1 mark with three shutouts and a .67 goals against average.

“We work so well together,” Haggard said. “We are out there trying to make each other better every day. There's nothing between us where one of us is really good at something and one isn't. We've worked so hard together to make each other and the team better. We want the team to succeed no matter who is in goal.”

Summit coach Tom Wade said the juniors have made things easier for the Falcons.

“These guys are both amazing keepers,” Wade said. “It's so great to have each one and they push each other, too. You don't have that complacency because every day they are working to make each other better. That makes the whole team better going forward.”

No matter how well they play, Haggard and Findley are still in awe of being part of such a rich and storied program for goalkeepers.

Findley had been working with goalkeeping guru Steve Major, who passed away in January, and continues that work with Clancy, the Falcons' goalkeeping coach.

“This is really cool because a lot of us were trained by Steve,” Findley said. “Now, Dom and I go straight to Sean and he was trained by Steve. It's just really cool to know that we were all trained by the same guy and that every goalkeeper that has come through here has been successful because of him.”

