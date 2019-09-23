Mehlville's Sandy Sadikovic (right) dribbles as Summit's Jonathan Thomas chases during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dino Mahmutovic (17) tries to fend off a mark by Summit's Chris Bathon during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Brian Ahr (left) and Mehlville's Ricky Sparks fall down as they battle for the ball during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dino Mahmutovic (17) and Narcis Celic (right) and Summit's Chris Bathon converge on the ball during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit goalie Dominic Haggard kicks the ball during a soccer game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Brian Ahr looks to take control of an incoming ball during a soccer game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kolby Husted takes a throw in during a soccer game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Ben Durkovic (16) kicks the ball past Summit's Mason Crew during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville soccer coach Tom Harper motions to his players during a game against Summit on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville goalie Ian Brouk comes out to field the ball during a soccer game against Summit on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Mason Crew passes the ball during a soccer game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Narcis Celic (left) steals the ball from Summit's Chris Bathon during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Nico Cataranicchia (19) dribbles past Summit's Kurt Lampen during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Mason Crew (3) dribbles as Mehlville's Ben Durkovic defends during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Dino Mahmutovic tries to bring the ball down during a soccer game against Summit on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Chris Bathon (19) and Mehlville's Ricky Sparks vie for a head ball during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Taylor Savage celebrates after scoring a goal during a soccer game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Christian Kraus (14) and Mehlville's Kyle Becherer chase the ball during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville's Izet Softic (left) kicks the ball past Summit's Mason Crew during a soccer game on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit soccer coach Tom Wade directs his players during a game against Mehlville on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Summit High School Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — The Summit boys soccer team is in a unique situation this year.
After years of having standout goalkeepers to protect the back line, things have changed.
Sean Clancy, Peter Baker and Lucas Morefield helped the Falcons win a combined 148 games over a span of 10 seasons, but those days are over.
Summit no longer has one solid keeper to man the posts — it has two.
Juniors Drew Findley and Dominic Haggard have teamed up to help the Falcons off to an undefeated start.
That trend continued Monday as Haggard picked up his first solo shutout of the season to help Summit beat Mehlville 2-0.
“This is really a perfect situation,” Haggard said. “The defense communicates so well. There's nothing else you really need to do. You just go out and do your job because those guys in front make it perfect.”
It was the fourth shutout of the season for Summit (9-0-1), which also got a first-half goal from Taylor Savage and a second-half tally from Brian Ahr to shut the door.
While it was Haggard shining in the net, his biggest fan — Findley — was right there every step of the way.
“We push each other in practice,” Findley said. “After every half, we're up talking to each other and we're the first ones to congratulate one another after every save, every game. We're the first one who helps the other out with what they see when they're not in there.”
Haggard improved 3-0 between the pipes with a 1.25 goals against average while Findley owns a 6-0-1 mark with three shutouts and a .67 goals against average.
“We work so well together,” Haggard said. “We are out there trying to make each other better every day. There's nothing between us where one of us is really good at something and one isn't. We've worked so hard together to make each other and the team better. We want the team to succeed no matter who is in goal.”
Summit coach Tom Wade said the juniors have made things easier for the Falcons.
“These guys are both amazing keepers,” Wade said. “It's so great to have each one and they push each other, too. You don't have that complacency because every day they are working to make each other better. That makes the whole team better going forward.”
No matter how well they play, Haggard and Findley are still in awe of being part of such a rich and storied program for goalkeepers.
Findley had been working with goalkeeping guru Steve Major, who passed away in January, and continues that work with Clancy, the Falcons' goalkeeping coach.
“This is really cool because a lot of us were trained by Steve,” Findley said. “Now, Dom and I go straight to Sean and he was trained by Steve. It's just really cool to know that we were all trained by the same guy and that every goalkeeper that has come through here has been successful because of him.”
