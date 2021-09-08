Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss

Lacke, who scored all three of the Grizzlies' goals in their season-opening 3-0 win over St. Charles West one week ago, sat out the rest of the first half but did take the field to start the second half and played all of the final 40 minutes.

“I think the first thought when you see someone go down you always worry about the ACL because I've gone through that,” North Point coach Greg Schroeder said. “After that, it becomes is he ready and can you throw him back in. We're a really, really small program with two levels. We've committed to a varsity schedule and we have like 31 kids in the whole program. So, part of it is that, too, looking at numbers to see if you can survive injuries.”

The Knights got the first goal just 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the second half when Grabowski beat Grizzlies goalkeeper Caden Hof to a 50-50 ball about 10 yards outside the goal and moved around him to tap it into the open net for his first goal of the season.

Grabowski struck again just under 13 minutes later, as Hunter Shoulta corralled a clearing attempt along the far sideline and sent a long left-footer into the box, where Grabowski was there to re-direct it in with the outside of his right foot from close in.

“That was perfect (by Shoulta), so I just had to touch it in,” Grabowski said. “It was crucial.”